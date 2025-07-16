D-backs' Stars Give Crucial All-Star Effort in Historic NL Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks had their fingerprints all over the National League's historic 7-6 victory in the 2025 All-Star Game Tuesday night.
The NL held a 6-0 lead through six innings, but saw that lead gradually evaporate, culminating in a 6-6 tie after nine innings.
That sent the game to a home run derby swing-off, the first in All-Star Game history. Thanks to Kyle Schwarber's three homers in that tiebreaker, the NL won just their second All-Star Game in the last 12 opportunities.
But they wouldn't have even been in position to win if not for the contributions of the Diamondbacks and their stars.
Arizona Diamondbacks Stars Show Out at All-Star Game
Second baseman Ketel Marte began the scoring in the first inning, starting the game at second base and hitting third.
He got to work right away, knocking a two-run double off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in the bottom half to plate Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. for a 2-0 lead.
Marte went 1-for-2 with the double and two RBI. He grounded out in his second at-bat before being removed in favor of reserves.
Marte became the first player in Diamondbacks history to record multiple RBI in the midsummer classic, and the first to knock in a run since Luis Gonzalez did so in 2005.
In the sixth inning, star outfielder Corbin Carroll made his mark. Carroll got all of a poorly-located slurve from right-hander Casey Mize, homering deep to right center field.
The ball carried an exit velocity of 104 MPH, traveling 414 feet — a no-doubter off the bat.
That was its own historic moment. Carroll became the first player in Diamondbacks history to homer in the All-Star Game.
Carroll went 1-for-1 with the homer, and worked a walk in his second at-bat off Mariners closer Andrez Muñoz.
Slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez did not have as lucky of a night, however. In fact, he was hit in the hand with a pitch by White Sox right-hander Shane Smith.
It was the second time this season he's been hit by Smith, previously taking a hit-by-pitch in a June series with Chicago.
Suárez remained in Tuesday's game to run the bases and play defense the next inning.
Though Suárez went just 0-for-1 at the plate, he still made an impact on the game. Appearing unhindered by his sore hand, the veteran charged a chopped ground ball, firing a barehand rocket to first base in the ninth inning to save a potential run.
Suárez, too, had a chance to be a part of history. The veteran was one of the hitters (pre-determined by manager Dave Roberts) listed in the event of a swing-off Home Run Derby.
But Suárez chose not to participate out of an abundance of caution, giving way to Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers. Suárez's x-rays did come back negative, however, and he appears to avoided significant injury.
The Diamondbacks have had plenty of names in the All-Star Game over the years, but 2025's historic game felt Arizona's influence at a high level.
D-backs hitters provided three of the NL's six regulation runs in one of the more memorable midsummer classics in recent history.