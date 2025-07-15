3 Diamondbacks Stars Set to Shine at MLB All-Star Game
A tradition like no other. On Tuesday, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, and three of the Arizona Diamondbacks' biggest stars will have a chance to showcase their skills to the baseball world.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Arizona time. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Bats Third in All-Star Game
On Monday, the lineups for both the American and National League clubs were revealed.
Diamondbacks' star second baseman Ketel Marte will bat third in the NL lineup, behind Dodgers' DH Shohei Ohtani and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
Marte will be the lone Diamondback featured in the starting lineup, a spot earned as a result of winning the 2025 fan voting. He collected the most votes of any NL player.
That honor is well-deserved. Marte has enjoyed an exceptional season despite missing a month with a hamstring injury and being limited with groin tightness in his recent stretch of play.
He's hit to a .290/.394/.567 slash with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and a 165 wRC+. He sports an OPS of .961 and is still playing defense at a high level at second base.
"I'm very grateful. Arizona's my home. What Arizona does for me and my family, I'm so grateful. I'm not, maybe, Dominican anymore. I'm from Arizona now," Marte said, after he was selected to the starting lineup.
It will be Marte's third career trip to the midsummer classic and his second straight appearance in the starting lineup.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, Eugenio Suárez Selected as Reserves
Though Marte will be the only Arizona player starting, the D-backs will have two more representatives as reserves.
Star outfielder Corbin Carroll and slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez will both have a chance to participate in the festivities.
Carroll is hitting .245/.324/.550 on the season. While he has appeared to slump a bit since his rapid return from the injured list, he's still carrying an OPS of .874, has 21 homers, and leads MLB in triples with 10.
"I think it's really cool to be celebrated in that way and recognized, but I also think that there's a lot of people that weren't recognized that really are what helps make this offense go," Carroll said. "I think just to be able to represent kind of the whole is meaningful."
Suárez, meanwhile, has continued what was an incredible second half in 2024 into an exceptional first half to begin 2025.
He ranks fourth in MLB in homers with 31, surpassing 2024's total (30) before the break.
Suárez is hitting .250/.320/.569, and continues to be a consistent driving force of MLB's fourth-best run-scoring offense. His 78 RBI lead the the National League, and are third in MLB behind only Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge who have 82 and 81 respectively.
"I told myself early this year that one of my goals is to be a part of the All-Star game. And today, now, the dream comes true," Suárez said.
"I think, for me, it's more to represent our team, represent our city and together as a group... it means a lot to me."
The game will feature a pitching matchup between two aces — Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes and Tigers' lefty Tarik Skubal. The American league has won 10 of the last 11 matchups, with the National League's lone victory in that stretch occurring in 2023.