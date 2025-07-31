Diamondbacks Trade Deadline Morning Roundup
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the midst of the 2025 MLB trade deadline as a seller. They've already made three trades, and are expected to make at least a couple more by the 3:00 p.m. deadline.
Arizona Diamondbacks Trades Already Made
The D-backs traded third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners for first baseman Tyler Locklear and right-hand reliever prospect Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos. Locklear is expected to join the team in Sacramento to face the Athletics on Friday.
Last Saturday they moved outfielder/DH Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals for right-hand reliever Andrew Hoffman.
And on the previous Thursday, they traded first baseman Josh Naylor for the Mariners in exchange for right-hand starter Ashton Izzi and left-hand reliever Brandyn Garcia. Garcia has already pitched in a couple of games for the Diamondbacks.
What's Next for the Diamondbacks?
The D-backs are expected to trade one or both of Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen, who are both free agents at the end of 2025. The starting pitcher market heated up on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with several potential suitors already securing rotation help.
Starting pitchers who have moved include Shane Bieber (to Blue Jays), Zack Littell (to Reds), Michael Soroka (to Cubs), and Chris Paddack (to Tigers).
The Padres, who are not a potential trade partner owing to being the NL West, also acquired starter JP Sears from the A's (along with closer Mason Miller)
That still leaves plenty of room for the Diamondbacks to receive significant assets for one or both of Gallen and Kelly.
Who Else Might the Diamondbacks Trade?
Beyond Gallen and Kelly, there are two other pitchers that are free agents at the end of the season, Shelby Miller and Jalen Beeks. Both are on the injured list currently, Miller with a forearm strain, and Beeks with a lower back injury.
But both are very close to returning however, and if teams can view their medicals and feel confident they can perform, either or both of Miller or Beeks could possibly be traded as well.
Then there is always the possibility of Mike Hazen to make a surprise "buy move" and trade a prospect package for controllable starting pitching. He is just as likely to wait out the market until the offseason however, as trade deadline prices tend to be sky high.