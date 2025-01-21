Dodgers Reportedly Sign Closer Linked to D-backs
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to devour top free agents this off-season, this time with the reported signing of closer Kirby Yates - a name the D-backs had reportedly been eyeing.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Yates will be joining the Dodgers, though official contract details have yet to be released.
Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro and AZCentral's Nick Piecoro had reported that the D-backs were in on the veteran Yates - coming off a career season - to fill their vacant closer role. Now, Arizona will have to pivot to another name, or run it back with internal options.
Regardless of total amount, Yates becomes another beneficiary of the Dodgers' monstrous payroll. He was estimated by FanGraphs to have been worth just a one-year, $9 million deal.
Los Angeles, who just signed left-handed reliever Tanner Scott on Sunday, continue to bolster their bullpen, and the external closer options are beginning to thin out for Arizona.
Yates, 37, is coming off the best season of his career with the Texas Rangers. The veteran closer picked up 33 saves, and pitched to a brilliant 1.17 ERA and 2.50 FIP over 61 games.
Though he did walk 4.09 batters per nine innings, he also posted an incredible 12.41 K/9, his highest number since a shortened 2020 season.
Of course, Yates also benefited from an unsustainable .168 BABIP. That's not to say he wasn't an excellent pitcher in 2024, but it's hard to imagine him putting up a similar ERA number in the upcoming season.
Regardless, Yates was one of the top available options in the closer market, and has certainly had a marked amount of success in his 10 major league seasons. The veteran seems to be staying sharp with age, despite undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.
The Dodgers continue to spend money, and free agents continue to want to sign with the juggernaut club. With each move, they widen the gap further on the NL West, bringing in top name after top name. The already-stiff divisional competition for the D-backs continues to get stronger.
But as Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers wrote last month, it remains to be seen whether Los Angeles' pitching staff can stay healthy and available.
In fact, reliever Michael Kopech - the Dodgers' closer in 2024 - could miss the first month of the season, a factor that likely led to them pursuing a deal with Yates.