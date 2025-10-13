Former D-backs First-Rounder Announces Retirement
On Monday, one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' former first-round Draft picks announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.
Veteran infielder and utilityman Chris Owings, in an Instagram post, told the baseball world his playing days had come to an end.
Owings gave a heartfelt message on social media, met with congratulations from former teammates and fellow Arizona athletes alike.
Owings, 34, was taken out of high school just following the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft — Bompetitive balance Round A — at No. 41 overall.
The Gilbert, South Carolina native would not make his major league debut for another four years, getting his first taste of MLB action with the D-backs in the 2013 season, in which he hit to a .291 average and played mainly shortstop.
But over the years, Owings began to put together a handful of successful offensive seasons, while emerging as a useful utilityman.
Though originally a natural shortstop, Owings also manned second base and third base, and spent some time at all three outfield positions for Arizona over the course of six major league seasons, from 2013-2018.
Over those six seasons, Owings hit .250/.291/.378 with 31 homers for the D-backs.
In the 2018 offseason, Owings signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Royals, beginning his journeyman phase.
He spent time with the Royals, Red Sox, Rockies, Orioles and Pirates from 2019-2023 at varying levels, before signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers in 2024.
Owings slashed .262/.381/.414 with nine homers and a .795 OPS for LA's Triple-A club in 2024, but did not play for any team in the 2025 season. Now, his baseball journey comes to an official end.
In a way, reliving Owings' D-backs tenure is an interesting reminder. Arizona had not had a true, reliable superutility player since his time in the desert — at least, until the latter end of the 2025 season.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Future Utility Position in Good Hands
Not to say they're the same player, but the D-backs may have a new rising utility star on their hands.
Blaze Alexander, who began the 2025 season injured (and defensively unreliable) was forced into an everyday third base role, while also getting run at second base, center field and left field.
Defensively, he performed admirably at each and every position. Alexander hit to just a .706 OPS, but displayed exceptional positional versatility and brought a positive energy to Arizona's clubhouse. It's not necessarily always the bat that brings value to a club — Owings himself was a prime example.
From one home-grown utility infield-outfield hybrid to another.