Former Diamondbacks Pitcher Would Welcome Return to Arizona
Former Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed starter Merrill Kelly may be a Texas Ranger, but Arizona is still home to him.
On Monday night, Kelly returned to Chase Field as a visitor for the first time after Arizona traded him to the Rangers at the Deadline.
The D-backs will not get to face Kelly in this three-game series, but the veteran right-hander still spoke to reporters about being back in Arizona.
According to Kelly, he had hoped to stay in Arizona for the duration of his career.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Would Welcome Return
"I voiced my love for this place. I've talked to the front office tirelessly about being a D-back for life. That was really my plan, that was real, that was genuine," Kelly said (h/t Jake Garcia on X/Twitter).
"I wanted to be a D-back my whole career, so it's never off the table. Coming home is obviously very attractive, not only for me, but for the family aspect of it.
Prior to his trade, Kelly had previously told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers that he would be open to a reunion with Arizona should he depart, and that he would harbor no ill will toward the organization despite his desire to remain in his home state.
Related Content: D-backs' Merrill Kelly Reveals True Thoughts About Trade Deadline
But Kelly has also pitched exceptionally well this season. It took him a few starts to find a rhythm with the Rangers, but he's thrown to a career-best (excluding 2020) 3.24 ERA over 28 starts.
His persistent cramping issues appear to be in the rearview mirror, and he may face a robust market despite entering his age-37 season.
"I've put myself in a position to hopefully have what I hope to be a decent market. So I'm going to have to make a hard decision as far as business," Kelly said. "But coming back and being a D-back is never off the table."
Players returning to the team that traded them at the deadline is not necessarily a common occurrence, but it's certainly not out of the question.
The veteran pitched through some of the darkest and lightest recent years of D-backs history, forming a strong friendship with right-hander Zac Gallen in the process.
Arizona's starting rotation will be in a state of need ahead of 2026, with ace Corbin Burnes still rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery.
A short-term deal for Kelly to come back to the organization that first took a chance on him out of Korea in 2019 could be a beneficial move for the D-backs — but they'll probably have to extend a very competitive offer if Kelly finishes 2025 strong.