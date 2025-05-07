Josh Naylor's Toughness on Display for the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor prides himself on being a tough player. The big lefty has experienced frankly horrific injuries throughout his career, but has not only quickly rebounded, but thrived after battling through his challenges. Tuesday night's ballgame only backs up that Naylor may be one of the toughest player in baseball.
"I like to play. I think he knows that, and I think everyone here knows that. Unless its broken I'm not coming out of the game," Naylor told media including Jack Sommers of Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. This followed what appeared to be a devastating hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's ballgame which impacted his left hand.
"It was my first, or my middle fingers," Naylor continued, "There was a little bit of bleeding inside there, it dried up but im fine, it still works."
During the immediate aftermath of the hit-by-pitch manager Torey Lovullo quickly scrambled over to his slugger to do his classic checkup routine, which has become infamous. Lovullo stares deep into a player's eyes, gauging how bad the injury is, and if immediate action is needed.
"He just asked if I was okay, and if I was still good to go," said Naylor.
When asked about that same interaction Lovullo joked, "Yeah, it's always a very interesting conversation when he's out there. Sometimes players get very quiet. They listen to the commands of the medical team. That's not the case with Josh."
"He is like a seven-year-old. 'Oh, that hurt. That really hurt. That really effing hurt. That really hurt. It's getting better. Hang on. I'm going to stay in this game. Don't think about taking me out of the game. It still effing hurts. Oh my God, I can't believe it.' It's just constant chatter. And I find it amusing. And I end up laughing and smiling. It makes me feel better that he's going to be okay. And he's got a warrior mentality," said the Diamondbacks manager.
It seemed the tough breaks weren't quite through with the slugger yet, however, as only a few innings later a foul ball impacted his ankle, again, leading to a pained reaction. The ankle turned out to be the very same one he shattered in 2021, with the ball apparently impacting the scar itself.
Still, he remained in the game, and powered his way through nine innings. When reasonably inquiring about any postgame medical examination or x-rays on either potential injury spot Naylor responded, "I dont do those."
"You don't even want to know?" he was asked. "No. I don't care." Naylor responded, "As long as I can move it we're good."
"He doesn't want to come out of any games," said Lovullo. "He reluctantly took a day off in New York. And I appreciate that. So he's working his way through it in his own way. But he's fighting to convince people that he's going to be okay."
Lovullo continued, "Today I've heard nothing, and I'm just kind of, ignorance is bliss. If I don't hear anything, I'm not going to even go up to him. Because I don't want him to have to convince himself, convince his manager that he's got to play. I want him to know that I trust him."
Naylor has enjoyed a fantastic start to his D-backs career, starting 2025 with a .308 batting average, slugging four home runs, and posting a 138 OPS+ through his first 35 games. Much of this is due to his excellent approach.
Sommers asked Naylor about this and received a quippy response. "Man you just jinxed me," said the first baseman. "Going into the year, I just didn't want to change who I am. I have had success doing it the way I do it, and I try to grow each year."
He continued, "Take away the good things and learn from the bad things. Redefine my game every year. Whether it's working on a few things during the season. Excel at a few things that I didn't the year before. I just try to grow as a player every year."
Over the last 16 games his production has slowed a bit, but still remains at a level where he is contributing on a daily basis. He hasn't homered since his three-game massacre in Miami, but his OPS over that span still sits at .707. He has walked 7 times to only 12 strikeouts, and most importantly continues to be a force at driving in runs with 10 RBI.
Naylor is a key bat in the Diamondbacks' lineup, finding himself more often than not sitting in the third or fourth slots in the lineup. Still his most critical attribute may be his drive to stay on the field. Through injury and exhaustion, chugging along in a 162-game marathon, Naylor may be the toughest player in baseball.