Report: Diamondbacks Sign Garrett Hampson to Minor League Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed utility man Garrett Hampson to a minor league deal, according to Mike Stefansson of Nevada Sports Net.
Hampson, 30, is a graduate of Reno High School, and will likely join Arizona's Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces.
Hampson is entering his eighth major league season, after spending 2024 with the Kansas City Royals, after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies, and 2023 in Miami with the Marlins.
In just 231 plate appearances last season, Hampson slashed a modest .230/.275/.300, good for just a .575 OPS and 59 wRC+, with no homers.
For his career, he's hit just .240/.301/.362. He's not known for his bat, but, rather, his defense, and versatility in the field.
In 2024, Hampson made an appearance at every single infield position, and even played a chunk of innings in the outfield. In those various roles, he posted a stellar +13 Defensive Runs Saved, and was worth 6.4 Defensive WAR per FanGraphs.
Per Baseball Savant, Hampson was worth +8 Fielding Run Value, and collected +8 Outs Above Average, largely due in part to his incredible sprint speed, which ranks in the 99th percentile.
While he struck out at a dismal 25.5% at the plate, and rarely walked or slugged, Hampson was an extremely valuable defensive player in 2024, and has been for most of his career.
He was still worth a positive WAR value, racking up 0.4 bWAR and 0.5 fWAR, despite hitting to an abysmal slash.
While Hampson doesn't figure into Arizona's immediate plans, his speed and defensive ability are a valuable asset, and the Diamondbacks could call upon him if any of their speedy young outfielders goes down.
It's even a possibility his defense awards him the backup shortstop or second base role, which still needs to be solidified.
Though there are better hitting options for the D-backs, such as Blaze Alexander, Hampson's exceptional defense, and his ability to fill in at virtually any and all defensive position with a positive impact does make him a very interesting addition to the off-season equation.