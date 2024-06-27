Ryne Nelson Hit Hard in D-backs 8-3 Loss to Twins
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost in another blowout Wednesday night, this time to the Minnesota Twins by a score of 8-3. Ryne Nelson gave up six runs in 3.2 innings, and Brandon Hughes gave up a two-run homer in relief.
The D-backs record is now 38-40. Seven of their last nine losses have been by five runs or more and they're 1-36 when trailing by multiple runs at any point the game.
For Nelson, this outing was especially disappointing. He was coming off his two best starts of the year and over his previous six outings had a 3.60 ERA. But tonight was a return to the Nelson that struggles with command and location.
Nelson pitched a scoreless first inning. That's the 13th straight time he's done that this season and 19th straight time dating back to July 31st of last year. That is tied with Josh Collmenter for the second-longest first inning scoreless streak in franchise history behind Jon Garland who had 20 in 2009.
It was all downhill from there however.
There were plenty of hard-hit balls among the 10 hits that Nelson eventually gave up. He allowed five doubles and had 10 balls in play hit 95 MPH or harder as the hard contact echoed around the ballpark.
While Nelson didn't walk anyone, he hit two batters in a three-run second inning highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Jose Miranda. He'd previously hit just two batters for his entire career.
The Twins followed with three singles and a run off Nelson in the 3rd inning and then three doubles and two runs in the fourth. Torey Lovullo had finally seen enough and went to get Scott McGough.
The D-backs have little choice but to keep running Nelson and his 5.69 ERA back out to start. He's 5-6 in his starts. If they ever do get fully healthy in the rotation he could be an asset in the bullpen down the road perhaps.
The D-backs managed to get on the board against Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson in the fourth inning thanks to a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. RBI triple. They pushed two more across in the 6th, including an RBI sacrifice fly from Gurriel. It was too little too late as the D-backs never really threatened to get back in the game.
With the loss the D-backs drop two full games behind the Padres for the third NL Wild Card spot. They will go for the series victory tomorrow behind Jordan Montgomery. It's a day game with a 12:40 first pitch.