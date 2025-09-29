Top 3 Takeaways From D-backs' Disappointing Season's End
The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves heading home without playoff hopes after their 162-game season came to an official end on Sunday.
The D-backs had a mountain of expectations heaped upon them ahead of the year, but a brutal combination of injury, underperformance and heartbreak ultimately held them to just an 80-82 record.
There will be plenty of time to dissect and break down the total whirlwind that was the overall 2025 season. But for now, here are three takeaways from an ugly, season-ending series sweep in San Diego:
Takeaway 1: Diamondbacks Were Running on Fumes
A 162-game season is a long marathon. Players were banged-up, fatigued and at the end of their collective rope. When the hope began to fade, Arizona's near-miraculous energy began to vanish.
The D-backs worked hard to mount a comeback in game one against San Diego, but once it became apparent the playoff goal was lost, things began to break down.
Arizona managed to score only five runs offensively between games two and three, and two of those runs came down 12-2 in the ninth inning of game three. Those two runs were ceremonial at best, as they signified Geraldo Perdomo's 100th RBI.
Arizona's pitching staff, which had been finding a way for some time, also regressed. Zac Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez combined for 19 runs (17 earned) between their three starts. Pfaadt and Rodriguez combined for seven runs in the first inning of their respective outings.
Takeaway 2: Diamondbacks Aren't Satisfied
A no-brainer, perhaps, but it was clear in gauging the player's responses that 2025's end was not simply a positive story of an underdog team falling just short. There were expectations, and no one appeared satisfied with sitting at home after 162 games.
"It sucks. Not too much to say; we didn't do enough," Corbin Carroll told reporters after Arizona was eliminated Friday.
"When you take in the totality of the season and where we started, it's just very disappointing to miss the playoffs."
Manager Torey Lovullo said much of the same.
"We're more than disappointed. There's no words you can use that are going to describe how this room is feeling right now."
"It was a full investment. ...They just went out and continued to play good baseball, and found themselves in a situation that they deserved, and when you come up short, that hurts. It's very, very painful," Lovullo said.
Obviously, any team will be disappointed to miss the playoffs. But there was so much hope for the D-backs ahead of the year. Players and manager alike are proud that the team remained in the hunt for so long and fought so hard, but they aren't resting on moral victories.
Takeaway 3: Diamondbacks Have Long Offseason Ahead
Offseasons always feel long in baseball. But this year's might feel more lengthy than usual. Not only will the D-backs not play October baseball, they have an exceptionally long list of issues to address.
With so many young players, both on major and minor league rosters, 2026 looks more like an offseason of competition, adjustments and additions than anything else.
The D-backs will need to go out and find answers to a multitude of questions. How can the bullpen be addressed with their two top relievers set to miss much of 2026? What will the rotation look like next year? Should coaching changes be made? Who is going to play first base?
All of that will take time. The next several months may be a slow, arduous process to finding answers.