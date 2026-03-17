Torey Lovullo Got Brutally Honest on Perdomo's Controversial WBC Strikeout

The dust has (somewhat) settled on the outcome of Sunday night's World Baseball Classic semifinal between Team Dominican Republic and Team USA — the one that ended with a controversial strike three call to Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

Perdomo battled for eight pitches against Mason Miller, only to have a 3-2 slider well below the zone called strike three. Perdomo and his Dominican teammates could only protest in the absence of the ABS Challenge System.

That’s not how you want to end this game pic.twitter.com/6lA5i81WMT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 16, 2026

Statcast and most analytical metrics showed the pitch to be well below the zone, no matter how deceptive other camera angles might have looked.

It was obvious that outcome was not a positive one for manager Torey Lovullo, who offered an extremely blunt perspective on Perdomo's at-bat in front of reporters at Salt River Fields on Monday.

(H/T Arizona Sports on X/Twitter)

"It was an unbelievable at-bat," Lovullo said. "I've seen it, I'm guessing 1,800 to 2,000 times, just a rough guess for how many of his at-bats that I've watched.

"I knew that he was going to have a productive at-bat, which he did, because he walked. That's how the at-bat should have ended up."

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Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Controversial Call

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) singles in the seventh inning against the United States during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Perdomo's at-bat was reminiscent of many he's worked over his years with the Diamondbacks. Battling back from two-strike counts to work walks or come away with singles on the seventh, eighth, ninth pitches and beyond have become almost a normal D-backs viewing experience.

"I think the one pitch he was a little bit upset that he gave away was the 1-1 fastball that was down out over. He wasn't sitting in that location, so he checked off of it," Lovullo said. "So that's positive. You cannot swing at the pitch you don't look for."

"But he felt like he was engaged. He was going to have an approach that was going to counter punch him and he was going to put the ball in play or walk."

Regardless of one's opinion on the call, it was an impressive at-bat by the 26-year-old franchise shortstop in the biggest moment of the game.

With the elimination of Team D.R., Perdomo will be heading back to the Diamondbacks' big-league camp alongside Ketel Marte and Carlos Santana. Arizona has almost received its full contingent back from the WBC after losing its entire starting infield, among others.