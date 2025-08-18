D-backs' Top Outfield Prospect Earns Award for Brilliant Week
This certainly won't come as a surprise. On Monday, Arizona Diamondbacks No. 2 prospect and outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt took home some hardware for an exceptional offensive week.
Waldschmidt was named the Texas League Player of the Week for two-multi-homer games and an unbelievable offensive output.
The numbers speak for themselves. Waldschmidt had come into the month of August clearly struggling to make much in the way of hard contact.
That changed in a major way in August. Waldschmidt began to stack multi-hit games, raising his average from .220 entering the month to .274 as of Monday. True to his disciplined nature, his on-base percentage has shot up to .401.
But the most impressive surge has been his slug. From August 14-16, Waldschmidt crushed five homers. He homered twice in two of those three games, becoming the first player in Sod Poodles history to record five homers in three games.
From August 9-16, Waldschmidt hit 14-for-23 (.608) with the five homers, two doubles and 13 RBI.
On Sunday, he went 0-for-3, snapping a four-game mulit-hit streak. He had three hits in three straight games prior.
That didn't stop him from getting on base, however. Waldschmidt's keen eye and ability to take walks earned him two bases on balls Sunday as teammate Christian Cerda stole the show with a three-homer game.
Waldschmidt was drafted in the first round of the 2024 Draft at 31 overall — the Prospect Promotion Incentive pick earned as a result of Corbin Carroll winning Rookie of the Year in 2023.
After a successful stint in High-A Hillsboro, Waldschmidt has finally begun to turn a corner at the Double-A level. The jump between High-A and Double-A is a steep one, and it took the 22-year-old some time to find his rhythm.
But it would appear he's found it — at least, for the time being.
"When you just go out there and you have a good time, that really is when you play your best and you play loose and you play aggressive. And that's the style of game I think I like to play," Waldschmidt said in an interview with Diamondbacks On SI.
"Everyone wants to hit the ball, everyone wants to swing, but to be able to take your walks, getting on base helps the team win."