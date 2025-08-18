D-backs' Top Outfield Prospect Earns Award for Brilliant Week

Welcome to Waldy’s World 🌎👑



Ryan Waldschmidt has been named @MiLB's Texas League Player of the Week! This week, Waldschmidt scored 10 runs, drew 7 walks and collected 11 RBI's. Ryan became the first Sod Poodle in history to hit 5 home runs in a 3 game stretch! pic.twitter.com/WLxKEzwagp