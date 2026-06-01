Corbin Carroll Had Some Words for Alek Thomas After Trade to Dodgers

It's still a little bit strange to see Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll patrolling the Chase Field grass without former teammate Alek Thomas beside him in center.

Last month, the Diamondbacks had to make a tough decision. In the wake of calling up top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt — who's had success in the early going of his major league career — Arizona elected to DFA Thomas, in what was a bit of a surprising move.

And then, in an even more shocking transaction, GM Mike Hazen made the decision to send Thomas to Arizona's NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers — an inter-division trade with LA that had only one minor deal as a precedent in Hazen's nearly 10-year tenure in the desert.

And now, the Dodgers are in town for four games at Chase Field. Thomas is currently in Los Angeles' minor league system, and likely won't make an appearance in this series.

But Carroll has kept in touch with his former outfield partner. In an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo show, Carroll offered some classy words about Thomas and his transition to a new, rival organization.

What Corbin Carroll had to say about Dodgers' Alek Thomas

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's star outfielder had this to say about Thomas:

"Just always wish a guy like that, that you've played so long with and had... so many experiences with, you wish him all the best," Carroll said.

Carroll said he'd spoken to Thomas "a little bit" since the departure, and that he asked the former Diamondback about young tenure with LA thus far.

"Just kind of asked him how he was liking what he was working on when he was doing his swing stuff. He was complimentary [of the Dodgers' organization]. He said he liked what they were working on."

"He got into an [Arizona Complex League] game the other day, maybe trending towards getting back to really competing," Carroll said.

Thomas has, according to his game logs, played in two ACL games with the Dodgers, going 1-for-7 with a walk. It would not be a surprise to see him join LA's Triple-A club in the near future.

Thomas, of course, had been an instrumental part of the Diamondbacks' return to relevancy, and their march to the 2023 World Series. Thomas' highlight-reel moments were often the only thing standing between Arizona and elimination.

For that, Thomas will always be remembered in Arizona. Unfortunately, his bat never truly found a consistent level of production. He hit just .181/.222/.340 in his 28 games (100 plate appearances) with the Diamondbacks this season after making some promising adjustments to his swing in spring training.

Though Arizona doesn't appear to be slated to see Thomas in this series, it's far from the last time the Diamondbacks will be forced to encounter the Dodgers this season. A revenge tour is still on the table for Thomas, though it certainly looks like all love between him and his old teammates.