This Diamondbacks Trade Return May Already Be Paying Off
On Wednesday night, one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' recent trade acquisitions delivered his best performance since joining the organization.
Left-handed starting pitcher Mitch Bratt — acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Merrill Kelly trade — spun seven strong innings for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, giving up just one earned run while striking out eight hitters.
The headlining piece of said trade, left-hander Kohl Drake, was just unexpectedly placed on the Injured List with a shoulder sprain.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt Delivers Encouraging Performance
Bratt's seven-inning performance was the deepest start of his season, and marked only the third time in his professional career he's completed seven innings.
Still just 22 years old, Bratt was drafted out of high school back in 2021. He'd been enjoying an excellent season with the Rangers' Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, pitching to a 3.18 ERA in 17 starts.
Since coming over to the D-backs, Bratt has pitched to a 3.38 ERA. He's had a couple of shortened outings, but has consistently delivered strikeout results.
In his first four starts for the Sod Poodles (21.1 innings), he's collected 29 strikeouts and walked only three batters. He's picking up plenty of swing-and-miss and is staying in and around the zone, limiting non-competitive pitches.
The Diamondbacks could certainly use a left-hander that can do that.
While Bratt is still some time away from the majors (and will have to conquer the brutal Pacific Coast League first), his high level of execution is encouraging for the future of Arizona's pitching staff, to say the least.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks' Affiliate Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces had a game to forget, losing 17-1 to the Sacramento River Cats. Top prospect Jordan Lawlar doubled, but there wasn't much offense to go around.
Right-handed sidewinder Ryan Thompson made his first rehab appearance with the Aces, and tossed a scoreless inning on 14 pitches, inducing a routine ground ball double play to erase a one-out single.
The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles won 11-2 behind Bratt's excellent start. No. 3 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt belted a two-run homer, continuing his hot streak. Infielder LuJames Groover had two hits.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops were shut out by the Vancouver Canadians 9-0, as righty Ashton Izzi (received from Seattle in the Josh Naylor trade) suffered a blowup outing, giving up five earned runs in three innings. Slade Caldwell and Druw Jones both had a base hit.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide won 5-3 over the San Jose Giants. First-round pick Kayson Cunningham went 2-for-5, raising his average to .304 in his first taste of pro ball. Infielder JD Dix had a two-run double.