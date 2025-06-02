Jordan Lawlar Has Two Hits in Big Eighth Inning for Reno Aces
The Arizona Diamondbacks minor league affiliates went 1-3 on Sunday, with only the Reno Aces able to take home a victory.
Triple-A Reno Ace 7, Round Rock Express 4
Cristian Mena was the scheduled starter for Sunday, but due to him being called up to the Diamondbacks, the Aces were forced to go with a bullpen game. Cesar Gomez pitched three innings, followed by five relievers. In total, they gave up four runs, and that was good enough thanks to an eighth-inning explosion from the Reno bats.
Trailing 2-0 at the time, Reno broke out for all seven of their runs in the inning. They sent 11 men to the plate, collecting six hits in the inning while being aided by three walks.
Jordan Lawlar collected two of his three hits in the inning, the second of which drove in two runs. Tristin English had a two-run double. Trey Mancini and Cristian Pache each chipped in with an RBI knock. Jorge Barrosa walked twice in the inning, the first to get it started, and the second of which drove in a run.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, Frisco RoughRiders 6
Recently promoted Hayden Durke struggled in his second Texas League apperance on Sunday. Handed a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning, he hit the first batter he faced and walked the next. After a sacrifice bunt and intentional walk loaded the bases, he gave up a three-run double. Landon Sims gave up two more runs in the ninth, putting the game out of reach.
Jose Cabrera had pitched a great game, throwing six innings and allowing only one run on five hits, three walks, and six strikeouts. That lowered the 23 year-olds ERA to 5.03. He's been inconsistent at times, but has 54 strikeouts in 53.2 innings.
Cabrera got little run support. The "Soddies" had six hits, drew four walks, and reached base on an error, but were just 2-14 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. LuJames Groover had three of those six hits, and drove in both runs on singles in the first and sixth innings. Tommy Troy had two hits, including a double, and scored both Amarillo runs.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 6, Vancouver Canadians 7
Hillsboro lost their third straight game, and five out of six to the Canadians this past week. The series finale was a game they should have won, but they were walked off in 10 innings.
Yordin Chalas continued his conversion to starting pitcher with four solid innings, allowing one run on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
But three of the four relievers that followed him gave up runs. Ricardo Yan had the worst outing among the relievers, coughing up four runs on five hits, including a homer, along with three walks while recording six outs.
Sam Knowlton pitched a scoreless ninth, but with the Ghost Runner on second base to start the bottom of the tenth, he grooved a pitch right down the middle that was hit for a double to left to end the game.
Anderdson Rojas had his second three-hit game of the series and drove in two runs. Ryan Waldschmidt went 0-4 and has slumped down to a .259 batting average and .844 OPS.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 0, Fresno Grizzlies 2
The Rawhide were unable to carry over any of the offense from their 13 run outburst the day before, and shutout for the second time in the six game series with the Grizzlies.
Erik Reynoso pitched three innings and gave up one unearned run despite issuing five walks. He did not allow a base hit. Grayson Hitt got the next three innings and gave up one run on five hits and two walks.
With Slade Caldwell out of the lineup, Visalia mustered just four baserunners on three singles and a walks.