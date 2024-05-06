Diamondbacks Week in Review April 29th through May 5th
The Diamondbacks played six games at home this past week, three against the Dodgers and three against the Padres. They went 2-4, and their record now stands at 15-20. They are tied with the Giants for 3rd place in the NL West, 7.5 games back of the Dodgers. They are 2.5 games out of the wild card with six teams in between them and the final playoff seed.
Highlighted dates bring you to the game story for that day:
The D-backs lost to the Dodgers 8-4 as their pitchers walked eight batters and failed to record a single strikeout. Tommy Henry was optioned back to Triple-A after the game.
The game was delayed nearly two hours due to a bee swarm. Once the game got underway the D-backs had pushed Jordan Montgomery back a day and went with a bullpen game. It went extra innings until Christian Walker hit his first career walk off homer in the bottom of the 10th for a 4-3 Diamondbacks victory.
Montgomery had his first poor start as a Diamondback and the offense disappeared when the Dodgers shut out the D-backs 8-0, taking the series 2-1.
The Padres came into town and beat the D-backs handily 7-1. Slade Cecconi got roughed up and the offense continued to struggle. After the game Padres manager Mike Shildt seemed to make threats over a pitch that went up and in to Fernando Tatis Jr.
The D-backs reached a new low, getting blown out 13-1 by San Diego. It was still a close game until the seventh thanks to Brandon Pfaadt's good game. But the Padres blew it open against the bullpen with an eight-run inning.
The D-backs jumped on Padres starter Matt Waldron for four runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-4 victory to salvage the series finale. Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer in the first and Jake McCarthy had a three-hit game. Despite a bumpy third inning, Ryne Nelson had a successful return from the injured list picking up the win.
The battered D-backs with nine players on the injured list finally got some good news as Paul Sewald and Alek Thomas are set to return to the team on Tuesday in Cincinnati. Eduardo Rodriguez and Geraldo Perdomo are also trending in the right direction.
Earlier in the week The D-backs made a trade for reliever Matt Bowman, and transferred Merrill Kelly (shoulder strain) to the 60-day IL. The earliest Kelly is eligible to return is June 23rd.