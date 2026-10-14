3 Biggest Mistakes Made by 2026 D-backs, & How to Avoid Them in 2027

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not miss the postseason by much in 2026, but nonetheless, they squandered an opportunity to get back into the October festivities for the first time since their 2023 World Series appearance.

Arizona played good baseball for much of 2026. There were high highs, but also low lows. Such is the lifespan of a 162-game season.

But the Diamondbacks did make a few mistakes along the way — some of which ended up being more costly than others. Here are three of their bigger mistakes, and how Arizona can avoid them in 2027.

Re-signing Zac Gallen

Sep 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zac Gallen was coming off his worst career season in 2025, with an ERA just under 5.00. His market did not materialize strongly as a result, and he ended up back in Arizona on a one-year deal worth about the same as a Qualifiying Offer (just over $22 million).

Gallen proceeded to have a significantly worse season, posting an ERA of 6.07 in 105.1 innings. He spent time down on the IL with an elbow injury and was ineffective for essentially the entire season.

How to avoid in 2027: do not re-sign Gallen again. It's that simple. He should absolutely be remembered for his positive contributions as a D-back, including helping lead them to the World Series. But Arizona cannot go back to that well and hope for different results.

The first base position

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks had a hole to fill at first base ahead of 2026, but did not do an excellent job plugging it. They tried a platoon of Pavin Smith and Carlos Santana, but both were injured and less-than-effective.

Beyond that, they rotated Ildemaro Vargas, Tim Tawa, Jose Fernandez and even Luken Baker in and out at first. Some contributed more than others, but it added up to an abysmal, league-worst .636 OPS at first base.

How to avoid in 2027: Make an investment in the position. It doesn't have to be a high-rated free agent or trade, but pursuing the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Ty France or a potential low-cost trade candidate should be on the table.

Waiting on injured pitchers

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the mantras that frustrated Arizona fans in 2026 was the D-backs' outlook on injured players — particularly to the pitching staff.

The team expected to get a boost from A.J. Puk (elbow surgery), Justin Martinez (Tommy John) and Corbin Burnes (Tommy John), and got next to nothing from those arms.

Martinez pitched 13.1 effective innings, but Puk and Burnes both suffered setbacks. Puk never pitched again and Burnes posted a 7.84 ERA in three short starts.

How to avoid in 2027: Depth, depth depth. Depth is something pitching staffs can never have enough of. If it feels like the Diamondbacks' bullpen or rotation is too crowded, that means they should probably try and continue to make additions. Don't rely on injured arms, who may or may not be effective or healthy moving forward.