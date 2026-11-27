The Arizona Diamondbacks were in dire need of starting pitching this offseason, even considering some of the holes in their lineup.

On Friday, reports surfaced that the Diamondbacks had agreed to a free agent contract with Japanese right-handed starting pitcher Kona Takahashi.

Takahashi, 29, spent nine seasons pitching in NPB. He had a very strong season in 2026, albeit through an extremely pitcher-friendly environment in Japan.

But this move, though not a massive one, has the potential to be the Diamondbacks' best offseason acquisition thus far. At first glance, it looks like the exact type of transaction Arizona desperately needed.

Here's why:

Why Takahashi signing is perfect move for Diamondbacks

Takahashi pitched to a 2.54 ERA over the course of 138.1 innings for the Saitama Seibu Lions last year. He has not produced an ERA in the 4.00's since 2019, where he threw to a career-worst 4.51.

He is also an exceptional ground ball pitcher, with respectable but not eye-popping strikeout numbers. This aligns well with Arizona's zone-focused philosophy.

ERA numbers are often manupulated by the environment, and Takahashi may not be able to pick up a low-3.00's ERA in the majors, given the difference in league. But Arizona's rotation desperately needed depth and upside, and Takahashi provides both of those things for an extremely reasonable price.

According to a report from Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, the deal will be for one year and is worth $3 million. The Diamondbacks are a bit strapped for cash and are expected to see somewhat of a reduction in payroll.

Adding an arm like Takahashi, who could very well become a mid-rotation staple, for just $3 million is a high-upside, low-risk contract. If he is unable to adjust to MLB play, Arizona will not be on the hook for long, or for much money.

But the D-backs' rotation simply could not head into 2027 with the depth they had prior to that deal. Even considering their trade for Red Sox righty Johan Oviedo, large questions remained about the state of Arizona's starters.

Corbin Burnes made just three starts in 2026 and struggled, following his Tommy John surgery and subsequent setback.

Meanwhile, Merrill Kelly had his worst season. Zac Gallen struggled again, Michael Soroka is likely to depart in free agency, Brandon Pfaadt has never put together back-to-back good years and Ryne Nelson struggled with both health and underperformance.

Even if Eduardo Rodriguez backs up his ace-level 2.89 ERA season, the top of the D-backs' rotation was thin, and their depth was thinner. Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt and Jose Cabrera did not perform well as the next men up from the farm system.

If Takahashi can provide quality innings, even as more of a depth arm or potential long reliever, there is plenty of value. It will also take pressure off the starters previously rostered.

This was exactly the type of move the Diamondbacks needed to make, even if it does not pan out in terms of results.