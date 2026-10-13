3 Diamondbacks Prospects Who Could Earn MLB Role in 2027

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not a team that shies away from getting its young players involved, though often that comes out of pure necessity.

In 2026, they saw their fair share of prospects graduate that status and become full-fledged rookies. There is a distinct possibility that takes place again in 2027 — however the coming season may or may not manifest.

Here are three prospects who could find their way to a consistent major league role with the D-backs moving forward.

Diamondbacks 1B Manuel Pena

Diamondbacks minor league infielder Manuel Pena throws during a select training camp at Salt River Fields on Feb. 21, 2022. Baseball Diamondbacks Select Minor League Camp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diamondbacks power-hitting infield prospect Manuel Pena turned plenty of heads in 2026. In fact, he crushed 31 home runs between the Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Pena slashed .305/.345/.555 for a .900 OPS between the two levels. His sky-high numbers in Amarillo evened out a bit in Reno, where he posted just a .746 OPS, however.

Pena certainly strikes out a lot (119 in 2026) and could use a more all-field approach, but the raw power is clearly there, and the Diamondbacks desperately need power production from their first base position.

Pena likely won't make the majors out of camp, but he's a name that could find its way to the big league level in the coming season if he produces early and shows improvement.

Diamondbacks RHP Cristian Mena

May 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Cristian Mena against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Righty Cristian Mena was likely to get a large role in 2026, but a shoulder injury claimed his entire season after it previously wiped out his 2025 following an ill-fated rain game in Cincinnati.

Mena has shown signs of becoming a solid major league arm. He's already debuted and allowed just one run in 6.2 innings during 2025. He has a strong breaking ball and a fastball that, while not his best weapon, sits in the mid-90s.

The Diamondbacks could use Mena in the majors next season — if healthy.

Diamondbacks 2B Demetrio Crisantes

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Demetrio Crisantes (5) tracks a pop-up against the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields on March 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Newly-crowned No. 1 organizational prospect Demetrio Crisantes has also struggled with health issues, but has been a very effective hitter when on the field.

The 22-year-old product of Nogales, Arizona, has been a name to watch since he was a 19-year-old in Low-A Visalia, and he's grown into one of the D-backs' most promising young players.

He dealt with a shoulder injury that kept him out for most of 2025, but rose all the way from High-A to Triple-A in 2026. He slashed .292/.377/.477 for an .854 OPS across all levels; his .961 in Double-A stood out.

That fell to a .755 OPS in Reno, but he still managed a solid .278 average. Crisantes is more of a contact-hitter than a heavy slugger, but seems to have a mature approach. It would not be a surprise to see Crisantes take the field for Arizona in the later portions of 2027.