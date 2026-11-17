Tuesday is the deadline for adding prospects to a club's 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. The Arizona Diamondbacks have acted accordingly.

There is no guarantee the Rule 5 Draft, which is scheduled for December 9, takes place as expected given the potential lockout on the horizon. If it does, however, teams will be permitted to pluck prospects from opposing farm systems, so long as those players are not on the 40-man roster.

The Diamondbacks have added six players to their 40-man, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Here they all are:

INF Demetrio Crisantes (No. 1)

Demetrio Crisantes at AFL Media Day, Scottsdale Stadium, September 30, 2026 | Jack Sommers

It comes as no shock to see Demetrio Crisantes, Arizona's newly-crowned No. 1 overall prospect, added to the roster. The 22-year-old product of Nogales, AZ, worked his way up to Triple-A Reno in 2026 following an injury-shortened 2025.

Crisantes crushed the baseball to a .961 OPS in Double-A Amarillo, but that fell to .755 — below average for the hitter's paradise that is Reno.

Still, Crisantes has plus hitting tools and could see a promotion as early as next season, depending on his performance.

SS Cristofer Torin (No. 17)

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Cristofer Torin against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cristofer Torin, a 21-year-old shortstop, spent all of 2026 in Amarillo.

He hit to a .281/.344/.440 slash and .784 OPS, which aren't exactly stunning numbers for the Texas League or Amarillo's home ballpark. He did, however, hit 16 homers. He's got a strong throwing arm and plus fielding tools, as well.

RHP Ashton Izzi (No. 14)

Ashton Izzi was acquired in the Josh Naylor trade with the Seattle Mariners at the 2025 Deadline.

He made 17 strong starts for Amarillo in 2026, pitching to a 4.23 ERA in the process. That is a better figure than it looks considering the offensive environment.

Izzi struggled to a 7.09 ERA in 11 Triple-A starts after earning the promotion, but at 22 years old, he's young for the level. If he can begin to limit base traffic, he might still be on the short list of potential minor league depth arms.

RHP Wellington Aracena (No. 15)

Wellington Aracena came over in the Blaze Alexander trade with the Baltimore Orioles last offseason, and could very well be the most promising part of it.

Aracena's fastball is a triple-digit weapon. He's still a raw arm; his command has yet to come around, as evidenced by 60 walks in 103.2 innings and the 5.38 ERA he posted between High-A and Double-A.

But the strikeouts are there (105 in 2026) and his arsenal leads one to believe he can become a major league contributor. At 21 years old, he's got time for that to develop.

OF Druw Jones (No. 22)

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones (93) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Druw Jones, the former No. 2 overall pick and son of Hall of Famer Andruw Jones has had a difficult journey through Arizona's organization.

The bat has been a work in progress. He showed some growth in that area in Double-A last season, with a .735 OPS and seven homers, but he also struck out 146 times in 116 games.

His defense, however, is on par with his father's. Jones plays an elite center field with high-level speed and range; he won a minor league Gold Glove for the second straight season last year.

LHP Spencer Giesting (unranked)

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Spencer Giesting (70) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Giesting is not one of Arizona's more prominent prospects, but he's most likely one of the top depth options available at the Triple-A level.

The lefty hasn't exactly been elite, but a 4.61 ERA over 32 relief appearances with 68 strikeouts for the Aces last season is still production worth recognizing.

If the Diamondbacks need to dip into some relief depth next year, the 25-year-old Giesting is one of the more seasoned options.