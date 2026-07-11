Torey Lovullo Confirms D-backs' First Base Plans After Pavin Smith DFA

The Arizona Diamondbacks' first base position is not in a favorable spot, and the recent decision to DFA long-tenured first baseman and DH Pavin Smith only removes options from manager Torey Lovullo's toolbox.

Arizona has already designated both halves of their expected first base platoon coming into the 2026 season. Both veteran Carlos Santana and Smith have been casualties of the lack of first base production.

So, who's going to carry the load at first base going forward for Arizona? Manager Torey Lovullo spoke about his approach to that thinned-out position in his recent appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show. Here's what he had to say:

Diamondbacks' first base plans after Smith DFA

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Tim Tawa against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Lovullo, the D-backs' first base situation will be primarily manned by Ildemaro Vargas and Tim Tawa — both of whom have played significant innings at that position already.

"That's what's going to happen," Lovullo said. "We're going to see those two guys and hopefully get a little bit of production out of those two in that space. ... We haven't been able to find the consistency nor the numbers that we need to go out there and be a productive offense team. But for right now, yep, it's going to be Tawa and Vargas."

To say the Diamondbacks have not had consistency of production at first base is an understatement. In fact, Arizona holds the worst first base OPS in the major leagues by a very wide margin. Sitting in the mid-.500s, the D-backs are nearly a full 100 points below the next-worst first base team. And that's counting Tawa's three-hit night on Friday.

Arizona may also be looking externally for a first base addition, and is keeping his options open, according to a recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro. That said, it does not sound like any potential deal is imminent.

"We've got three games left before the break, but I know Mike [Hazen] and company is always doing their very best to find upgrades," Lovullo continued. "And quite frankly, first base and DH have been a little bit of an enigma for us.

"But overall, it is what it is. We're going to do our absolute best to coach these guys up and let them be productive."

Arizona's offense, on the whole, has not been the explosive unit it once was. Losing the first base consistency that players like Christian Walker and even Josh Naylor have provided in the past has proven to be a bigger obstacle than expected. But for now, it will be Vargas and Tawa at first, searching for answers at the plate.