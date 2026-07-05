Diamondbacks Option Rookie Infielder in Surprise Move

Considering the fact that the Arizona Diamondbacks have burned through their bullpen heavily in their past two games against the Milwaukee Brewers, it's a bit surprising to see a one-for-one infield swap as Sunday's latest roster move.

Ahead of a game three finale with Milwaukee at Chase Field, the Diamondbacks have made the move to option rookie corner infielder LuJames Groover to Triple-A Reno.

Taking his place on the 26-man major league roster will be infield-outfield utilityman Tim Tawa.

Diamondbacks option struggling Groover

Jun 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Lujames Groover (16) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the move itself is somewhat of a surprise, the reasoning behind it is not all too shocking.

Groover has not hit at a consistent rate this season, though it's worth noting he has only played in one game — Friday night's extra-inning loss — since June 27, which was three days following his first career major league home run.

Groover went 0-for-2 as the DH Friday before being pinch-hit for Max Kepler. That lowered his season slash to a less-than-impressive .167/.259/.271, good for just a .530 OPS alongside one homer.

There is clear potential in Groover's bat as a contact hitter, and he's played solid defense at primarily first base in the majors, but sending him out likely has to do with simply getting him more reps.

Manager Torey Lovullo, as reported by Jack Sommers, recently said he would ride the hot hand with regard to playing time, especially considering the continued struggles of Pavin Smith. But instead of Groover, it's been Ildemaro Vargas who has heated up at first base. Vargas has four hits, two RBI and just one strikeout in his last two games.

So for now, Groover will head back down to Reno, where he's hit to a strong .322/.421/.452 slash and 116 wRC+ (16% above league average).

Diamondbacks bring back Tim Tawa

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tim Tawa against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tawa's value lies primarily in his versatility. The right-handed-hitting infield-outfield hybrid has hit to an almost-identical .536 OPS in the major leagues this season. In terms of offensive production, Tawa is not much of a jump from what the D-backs were or weren't getting from Groover.

When Smith returned from injury, Tawa went down to the minors, where he's hit to an unbelievable 1.142 OPS in 20 games — impressive, even for the offense-heavy PCL.

Tawa is a strong defender at nearly every position on the diamond. He's played first base, second base, third base and has traveled around the outfield when needed, as well.

Despite rare and inconsistent playing time, he's been a good teammate and provided quality defensive work. Still, it feels somewhat surprising to see Groover sent down for a similar level of offensive production.