A Ketel Marte Trade Is Back On The Table, But There's One Major Catch

Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte had a complicated, frustrating 2026. But the complications are not over — not even close.

With the World Series over and free agency officially commencing, so too will come the trade rumors surrounding Marte and the Diamondbacks.

But according to a new report, it seems that there is more to it already than simple speculation. Here's the latest:

Diamondbacks listening to trade offers on Ketel Marte, again

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, the Diamondbacks are expected to listen to trade offers on Marte for the second straight season.

With a potential lockout on the horizon, deals may materialize much quicker than usual.

The Diamondbacks are definitely going to listen when it comes to trade interest in some of their players, including Ketel Marte. Does not mean they will trade him but they do believe some changes will be necessary to get over the hump and they have had surface level discussions… https://t.co/i5aIB2Oa27 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 29, 2026

Marte was on the trade block last offseason, but the D-backs opted to keep him heading into 2026. The second baseman is under contract through at least 2030.

“I think we need to look at some ways to shake the team up a little bit,” GM Mike Hazen said to Nick Piecoro in a recent article regarding potentially dealing Marte. “I think we’ve had this team together for a long time. We’ve had some success, but we’re going to find ways to make some changes in some cases. I don’t know where that’s going to take us.”

Marte was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons again in 2026, as he was unexpectedly absent from a game in Boston. It was not the first time such an unexcused absence had occurred, and there was plenty of drama that followed that development.

On top of that, he had a poor season by his standards. Marte hit .249/.316/.432 with 22 homers for a .748 OPS — not unproductive, but unusual for his generally MVP-level numbers.

The Diamondbacks may or may not shop him aggressively, and it would make sense for them to try and part with him after the way 2026 unfolded, but there is no guarantee Marte will be dealt.

In fact, there's one factor that could make this entire discussion moot.

Ketel Marte has 10-and-5 rights, can turn down any trade

Sep 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) heads home to score a run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Arizona made the decision to keep him this offseason, they did so under the knowledge that Marte would be earning 10-and-5 rights early in the regular season.

What that means is Marte has amassed 10 years of service time and five with one club (Arizona). As a result, he now has a full no-trade clause, which he can invoke for any reason to shut down any deal.

Considering that factor, the D-backs may not even be able to deal him — especially not to a destination he might consider undesirable.

Pair that with the fact that Marte is 33 years old, is owed over $70 million and also frequently surrounded with noise, and a trade that might not be vetoed may still not bring in the interest — or return haul — Hazen and the Diamondbacks might be looking for.

The question is simple: are the Diamondbacks desperate to be rid of Marte by any means necessary, or do they see this as a way to potentially improve their team for 2027.

That distinction will be of high importance. The drama is not over.