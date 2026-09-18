Aaron Judge Injury News Lessens Yankees' Threat to Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are about to take on a dangerous New York Yankees club for three games this weekend, with their playoff hopes on the line.

The Yankees are a dangerous team, and their 88-64 record in the AL East backs that up. But New York won't be able to trot out superstar outfdielder Aaron Judge for this series, as it turns out.

According to a new report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are placing Judge on the 10-day Injured List due to a calf strain. Judge has a chance to be activated for the final game of the regular season.

Judge (calf) is going on the Injured List. Can be activated for game 162. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 18, 2026

It's a right calf strain for Judge, and as such, the Diamondbacks will have one less power bat to keep an eye on in the Yankees' lineup.

That could end up being most helpful for game one, in which Arizona is sending a left-handed starter out in Eduardo Rodriguez.

Diamondbacks catch small break with Judge injury

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates hitting a three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't exactly been the same type of MVP-level year for Judge in 2026, but that has mostly been due to injury. He's hit .241/.360/.511 with an .871 OPS with just 18 home runs, but he's only played in 66 games.

Judge went down with a right rib stress fracture back on June 2, and sat out until September 7. He only managed to get into seven games before suffering the calf injury.

The three-time AL MVP has a 160 wRC+ (60% above league average) against left-handers this season, and a career 182 wRC+ against southpaws.

It's not that his 173 career wRC+ against right-handers is that much less of a threat, but his absence from the Yankees' lineup will make things easier on Rodriguez on Friday night.

Rodriguez is looking for a bounce-back after being knocked around for six runs (only three earned) against the Texas Rangers in his most recent start.

It's not as if Judge's absence saps too much of New York's strength. The Yankees still rank 11th in team OPS (.721), hit the second-most homers in baseball (209) and slug at a seventh-best .409 clip.

The Diamondbacks are quite far behind in all those categories. Arizona has a team OPS of .713, which ranks 20th in the majors. They've hit the 26th-most home runs (154) and slug just .397, which also ranks 20th.

Arizona is going to have its hands full regardless of Judge's (lack of) presence.