D-backs Tweak Lineup for Yankees Game 1: Carroll Moved Further Down

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the midst of a crucial stretch of the 2026 season. Their playoff hopes, though still mathematically alive, have begun to dwindle immensely following a pair of back-to-back series losses at Chase Field.

For their final home series of the 2026 regular season, Arizona will face a dangerous Yankees club and three of New York's tougher starting pitchers.

The Diamondbacks will be going with a slightly different look to their starting lineup Friday night, as they're set to face former Cy Young winning ace righty Gerrit Cole.

Nearly all season, Arizona has struggled to produce against right-handed pitching. This will be no easy task for the D-backs' hitters as they fight for their potential postseason lives.

Let's take a look at the new lineup, which features another change to star outfielder Corbin Carroll's position in the batting order.

Diamondbacks move Corbin Carroll down further vs Yankees

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) on deck against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the lineup looks like for Friday night's 6:40 p.m. first pitch:

LF Lars Nootbaar 2B Ketel Marte C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo 1B Pavin Smith 3B Nolan Arenado RF Corbin Carroll DH Jesus Sanchez CF Tim Tawa

This is certainly a lineup constructed with the intention of combating a tough right-hander. But, most notable is Carroll's position. The star outfielder is batting seventh, the lowest he's hit in the order all season.

He's been struggling. Despite a wild walk-off two-run homer against the Marlins on September 14, Carroll's at-bats have been a rough watch at times. He's hitting a mere .174 in the month of September and has struck out 12 times in his last seven games.

Carroll had already been moved down to fifth earlier this month, but that does not seem to have made a significant difference.

It's worth noting he's been banged up and fighting a back issue that necessitated an MRI, which could have something to do with his lack of production, but time is ticking for him to find his swing again.

Meanwhile, Arizona is also turning to recently-returning Pavin Smith to start at first base, as well as newly-acquired outfielder/DH Jesus Sanchez.

Both were brought on to the major league roster to help with the D-backs' right-hand pitching problems; Smith hit a home run in a 2-for-4 night on September 16, but the overall production has still been relatively quiet.

There isn't much time left. The Diamondbacks have to start stacking wins now if they want to play postseason baseball.