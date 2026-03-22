D-backs' Corbin Carroll Given Disappointing Rank Among Right Fielders

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll is nearing a return to full strength. After dealing with a hamate bone injury earlier in spring training, Carroll has rapidly progressed back to playing in Cactus League games.

With so much focus on Carroll's health, there has been little attention paid to what kind of season might be in store for the 25-year-old star. Diamondbacks fans know how good he is, and he's begun to collect national recognition, as well.

But in a recent article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, Carroll was ranked surprisingly low among MLB right fielders. In fact, he was placed fifth, behind Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker and Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

There was a reason for that ranking, Reuter explained:

Why Corbin Carroll was Given Low Rank

Sep 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebreats with his team after scoring in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

"There is a case to be made that Carroll belongs as high as No. 2 on this list, but it remains to be seen if there will be any lingering effects of the broken hamate bone he suffered in February," Reuter wrote.

"The injury knocked him out of the World Baseball Classic, and it often takes time for a player's power to return following that specific injury. Aside from that, he's a bona fide superstar and was one of only six players to reach 80 extra-base hits in 2025."

Reuter's point is a valid one in theory. An injury to the hamate bone has often been a factor that significantly dampens a hitter's power stroke.

Especially considering Carroll — despite his size and speed — profiles as much more of a power-hitter than a contact-hitter, a serious decrease in slug might reduce his overall production to a high degree.

But Carroll has been making solid contact to the ball this spring. He's hit multiple balls north of 100 MPH for outs. His first at-bat back from injury featured a nearly 113 MPH batted ball. He has also crushed a 410-foot homer — a good sign that the power is not significantly weakened.

And on Wednesday, Carroll took Cubs starter Edward Cabrera 410 feet, 106 MPH off the bat for his first spring homer. His power is certainly not nonexistent.

It is, however, worth noting Carroll's right field defense is a significant upgrade over Tucker (+7 DRS and +4 OAA vs -1 DRS and -2 OAA). Carroll's 5.8 bWAR surpassed Tucker (4.6) and Acuña (3.0).

It's fair to say Carroll has yet to prove he can deliver superstar numbers for extended periods of time, but his ceiling certainly earns him a spot among the top three.