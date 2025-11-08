Why D-backs Have to Pursue Former Padres All-Star Closer
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a lot of needs this offseason — mostly in terms of pitching.
But the most pressing need is, at it has regularly been over recent years, a true ninth-inning closer. Arizona has tried the committee approach to varying levels of success, but has generally still run into trouble in the ninth inning.
Part of those issues can be attributed to the injuries sustained by Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk, but those arms won't be available until late in 2026, if at all.
But for the time being, Arizona needs a closer. And two-time All-Star closer Robert Suarez just exercised the opt-out in his contract.
Yes, Suarez would come at an exceptional cost. But the investment would most likely be very worthwhile. Here's why the Diamondbacks should pursue Suarez:
Why D-backs Should Take Chance on Robert Suarez
The raw statistics do nearly enough on their own to argue for the pursuit of the All-Star right-hander. Suarez threw to a 2.97 ERA, converted 40 of his 45 save chances, struck out 75 batters in 69.2 innings, and walked only 16.
In fact, in 2025, 10 of Suarez's 23 earned runs came in two individual outings — both five-run affairs. The latter of the two at Chase Field, as Arizona engineered a wild walk-off comeback over their rival Padres.
But Suarez's success has been consistent. Three of his four major league seasons have seen him post an ERA below 3.00, with peripherals that have suggested his results are at least close to deserved.
In fact, his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) was 2.88 in 2025 — lower than his ERA. Part of that is due to the fact that Suarez rarely allows the long ball. He's given up 21 homers in his four-year MLB career.
The right-hander features a deadly fastball that climbs up near 100 MPH. He throws that pitch 60% of the time, and for good reason.
Suarez's fastball was worth an incredible +21 Run Value per Statcast in the 2025 season — that's only two fewer than Ryne Nelson's +23 four-seam (one of the highest-rated pitches in the majors).
Suarez has dealt with some injuries over his career, needing Tommy John Surgery in 2018, but has rebounded in near-perfect fashion. His elbow flared up ahead of 2023, and he spent time on the 60-day IL, but all he did was throw to a 2.77 ERA over 65 innings the following season.
Yes, his age does present as somewhat of a concern. He'll face his age-35 season in 2025. But in terms of wear and tear, the right-hander has only dealt with a 210-inning load over his eight seasons across NPB and MLB.
Spotrac's market value has Suarez set to receive nearly $17 million in 2026. That is a very high number, but one that is well-worth ninth-inning stability.
If Arizona is going to invest payroll in their bullpen, the primary allocation of those funds should go to the ninth (and most important) inning.
As has been clearly exemplified in the past, even a solid, if not elite closer has allowed other relievers in the D-backs' bullpen to settle into defined roles and perform much better than if those roles were more uncertain — 2023 being the most obvious example.
If Arizona has an opportunity to sign Suarez, they have to pull the trigger, regardless of cost.
