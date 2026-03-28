Former Diamondbacks Infielder Signs with Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks and infielder Sergio Alcantara never seem to spend very long apart.

With that said, Alcantara has found a new home, recently signing a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies to address a need at infield depth in Philadelphia's farm system.

Alcantara is a veteran of four major league seasons, but has been in and out of various teams' minor league systems since 2013.

Former Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara signs with Phillies

Feb 19, 2026; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Sergio Alcantara (35) makes a diving save during spring training workouts at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Arizona signed him as an international free agent back in 2012. The natural shortstop spent parts of the next five seasons climbing his way up the D-backs' ranks, before departing for the Detroit Tigers via trade — the very deal that sent J.D. Martinez to Arizona in 2017.

Several years later, Alcantara returned, seeing some major league playing time with the Diamondbacks in 2022. He departed and returned twice more in 2024 and 2025.

In total, Alcantara has been a member of the Diamondbacks' organization on seven separate occasions. And now, the 29-year-old infielder will begin a new campaign with the Phillies. Though in the background there always lurks a chance he'll find his way back to Arizona.

Alcantara, alongside veteran utilityman Ildemaro Vargas, have been notable fall-back options when the team is in need of infield depth. The D-backs' organization is currently somewhat rich in infielders, however.

Diamondbacks infield has no need for Alcantara

The Diamondbacks are not in need of much infield depth at the moment. Beyond their All-Star-filled group of MLB infielders, the D-backs have two sturdy utility options, with three top-30 infield prospects waiting at the Triple-A level.

No. 4 prospect Tommy Troy and No. 27 prospect Jose Fernandez, in particular, are players who may see some playing time in the event of an injury to any of the D-backs' major league infielders, though No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover kicked off his 2026 season with an incredible 4-for-5 performance with the Aces on Friday night.

For any of Arizona's shortcomings with regard to player development, they certainly have a knack for finding solid infield contributors. Geraldo Perdomo has quickly grown into a star, as did Ketel Marte once upon a time.

Infield defense, in particular, has been a high priority of late. Arizona's defensive efforts did not live up to their high standard in 2025, and the team is looking to make a significant step forward in that regard during the 2026 regular season.