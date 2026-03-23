Gabriel Moreno Silences Injury Concerns in Unbelievable 2-Homer Game

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno appears to be fully healthy.

On Sunday night, in the final Cactus League game of 2026, Moreno put all worries about his arm injury to rest, crushing two home runs in an 11-1 blowout win over the San Diego Padres.

Moreno also played his first game behind home plate since he was forced to shut down throwing due to right forearm tightness. With no structural damage revealed, the hope was always that Moreno would be healthy for opening day.

That would seem like a foregone conclusion after Sunday night's power surge.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno hits two homers

Arizona's star catcher got four at-bats, and made the most of them. He led off his night with a ground rule double before hitting two mammoth shots deep to left center off Padres starter Walker Buehler.

The first of Moreno's homers traveled 445 feet, coming off the bat at 108 MPH. That, apparently, was not enough, as he followed that blast with a 110 MPH, 459-foot homer just one inning later.

The second home run fell just shy of his 460-footer from earlier this spring. That is still the longest ball Moreno has hit.

The point is, Moreno is clearly not feeling many effects of his injury in his swing. Being able to start at catcher was also an encouraging sign. Moreno is a key member of Arizona's lineup, but has struggled to remain healthy in recent seasons.

But Moreno was not the only player to have an exceptional game. Outfielder Jorge Barrosa finished 2-for-4 and crushed a solo homer of his own, bringing his Cactus League OPS to an impressive 1.118.

No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt had a 3-for-4 night with a double and a run scored. Arizona's offense was in full force on Sunday night.

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Diamondbacks pitching shuts down Padres

Sep 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia (55) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Right-hander John Curtiss got the official start Sunday night and tossed two scoreless innings. He gave up a walk and hit a batter, but did not allow a base hit and struck out four.

Left-hander Brandyn Garcia followed. Garcia has had exceptional trouble throwing strikes of late, but the recent sendout of fellow southpaw Philip Abner has all but guaranteed Garcia a spot on the opening day roster.

Garcia responded by striking out two batters in a clean inning Sunday, landing 10 of 15 pitches for strikes. The D-backs need more of that from their young lefty.

Shawn Dubin threw two scoreless innings. Yilber Diaz gave up three hits in 1.2 innings, but struck out three and did not allow a run.