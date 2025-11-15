Insider Urges D-backs to Re-Sign this Veteran Pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks have some decisions to make this offseason. While the obvious needs stand out, and focus is mostly on one particular free agent pitcher, there's another re-sign candidate the D-backs should consider.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand, in a recent article, broke down one re-sign candidate each club could (and should) bring back, if possible.

When he arrived at the D-backs, it wasn't Zac Gallen, it was left-handed veteran reliever Jalen Beeks.

Here's what Feinsand had to say about the potential reunion:

Arizona Diamondbacks Urged to Re-Sign Jalen Beeks

May 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jalen Beeks against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Zac Gallen might be too pricey for Arizona, leaving only two other free agents from 2025: Beeks and catcher James McCann. Either (or both) could return, though Beeks proved to be a reliable arm out of the bullpen, posting a 3.77 ERA over 61 appearances," Feinsand wrote.

"Beeks had success against both righties (.624 OPS) and lefties (.611 OPS), making him an appealing option for Arizona to retain."

The D-backs are not in a position to turn away affordable, reliable relief pitching.

Beeks may not be the lockdown closer Arizona is in dire need of this offseason, but bringing back an above-average left-hander capable of handling leverage situations would, on paper, only provide upside.

Spotrac's market value for Beeks is a mere $1.1 million. Even if the southpaw looks for a slightly above-market deal, it wouldn't come close to being an inordinate investment.

The D-backs worked Beeks hard in 2025, getting 57.1 innings out of him over the course of an injury-racked season in Arizona's bullpen. If not for a nagging late-season injury of his own, Beeks may have seen even more action.

The Diamondbacks face an offseason full of question. Obviously, they'll need to prioritize bringing in plenty of pitching. They likely need two starters and two legitimate leverage relievers (including a bona fide closer), but relief depth is always a positive to add.

Of Arizona's three free agents, Gallen is the one that is likely out of the question. As beneficial as McCann was to Arizona's success down the stretch (and they should re-sign him if possible) a relief arm like Beeks would likely bring the most tangible value back to the D-backs' roster.

Related Content: Should the Diamondbacks Bring Back this Veteran Reliever?

Regardless, GM Mike Hazen will have to get creative this offseason. With a somewhat limited payroll to invest, it may be value arms like Beeks that make up a hefty portion of Arizona's additions.

If the opportunity is there, Arizona should heed Feinsand's advice and pull the trigger on a reunion deal with the lefty.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News