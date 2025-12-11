Torey Lovullo Discusses D-backs' ABS Challenge Strategy

The Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) challenge system is coming to Major League Baseball in the 2026 season. Players will have (with some limitations) an opportunity to challenge balls and strikes at the major league level for the first time in the upcoming year.

Pitchers, batters and catchers will be given two challenges per game. If the challenge is successful, it is retained, similar to challenges on plays in the field.

So how will the Arizona Diamondbacks utilize the system? Manager Torey Lovullo gave his thoughts about the upcoming changes, and discussed some of his preliminary ideas on how to utilize the system with reporters at the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida this past week:

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on ABS Challenge System

"I'm a baseball purist. I love baseball. But out of necessity, the times have changed, and I welcome the fact that they're going to go to this system," Lovullo said.

The skipper said he's going to keep the keys to the challenges away from the pitchers, who may have a skewed view of where their pitches landed.

"Based on some of the questions that I've asked and the conversations that I had with people in player development that are very familiar with it, what I saw in Spring Training... I'm going to try not to allow the pitcher to make the [challenge].

"They get very emotional. They hit their spot, and they want that inch and a half off the plate. I think that's just what baseball has done over the course of the time. They hit their spot, the glove's there, the catcher receives it well, the umpire is going to call it.

"I'm going to mostly rely on the catcher first and then potentially the hitter. I'd allow them to do it," Lovullo said.

With only two challenges per game, there will have to be some discretion used. Situational awareness will be key, as some moments may more critically need the correct call than others.

"As far as reserving or holding the challenge, I'll instruct them. The impact of the game will determine if you should or shouldn't. I just don't want somebody up there randomly in the bottom of the second inning wasting our last challenge and saying that's the end of it. I'm going to go fastball. I want us to be smart about it.

"We'll instruct them. We'll talk about it. We have very smart baseball players. They'll be able to make that adjustment," Lovullo said.

It's certainly going to be a learning curve for many players (and managers), but the ABS Challenge system should ultimately lead to more correct calls — and better umpiring if implemented properly.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News