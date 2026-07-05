Corbin Carroll and Eduardo Rodriguez Make All-Star Roster for D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks won't have representation in the starting lineup for the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia, but two of their most deserving players have been selected to the roster, nonetheless.

Star outfielder Corbin Carroll has been selected as a reserve, despite outperforming Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages, who is starting in center field, by a significant OPS margin.

On the pitching end, veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has earned a spot in the NL's pitching staff for the first time in his 11-year major league career.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll selected as All-Star reserve

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carroll will have a chance to the field in the midsummer classic for the third time in the past four seasons. Only 2024's slump and 2022's late call-up have held him out of an every-year appearance.

The 25-year-old star is certainly not a name-recognition-only candidate. He's hitting .268/.357/.511 so far this season with an .868 OPS, 13 home runs, and the MLB lead in triples with 10 — recently taking first place among all-time Diamondbacks triples leaders.

Carroll holds an average WAR of 3.35, and has provided solid outfield defense on top of swinging an impactful bat. He is, without question, one of the best outfielders in the game, and seems to just keep improving.

Since this is a reserve selection, Carroll won't be in the starting lineup, but should get into the game in the middle innings. In 2025, Carroll became the first and only member of the Diamondbacks to homer in the All-Star Game, with a solo blast off Tigers reliever Casey Mize.

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez earns first All-Star appearance

Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez has, without a doubt, been the most impactful starting pitcher on the Diamondbacks' roster. He's done everything needed to earn this All-Star honor.

Rodriguez has a sparkling ERA of 2.21 this season. It's not the best such number in the National League, but it does rank fourth, behind only Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski (1.47), Phillies' Christopher Sanchez (2.00) and Braves' Chris Sale (2.10) — three high-quality aces.

With much turmoil in the D-backs' rotation, given the underperformance of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, as well as the injuries to Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson, Rodriguez has been the steadying presence Arizona needed badly.

Though it's difficult to imagine a 2.21 ERA is full-season sustainable, there has yet to be a true regression moment for the veteran left-hander this year, and it's undeniable that he's continuously provided his team an opportunity to win a game when he's taken the mound this year.