Geraldo Perdomo Out of D-backs' Lineup for Pivotal Game 3 vs Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks watched a prime opportunity go by the wayside on Tuesday night, losing a close 4-1 contest to their rival San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The four-game series between the two NL West clubs is even at 1-1, with two more matchups still to come.

Wednesday night's matchup, which is a nationally-broadcast exclusive with a 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch time, could be a pivotal one for Arizona in a series that comes with no small amount of potential future playoff implications.

If either team earns a 3-1 series victory, they will claim second place in their difficult division. If Arizona wants to be on the positive end of that, they'll have to start with a victory on Wednesday night, behind rookie starting pitcher Jose Cabrera.

There is a notable absence from Arizona's batting order, though nothing has come out regarding a potential injury to this point. Let's take a look at the Diamondbacks' lineup for their game three matchup with the Padres on Wednesday night:

Geraldo Perdomo absent from Diamondbacks' lineup vs Padres

Jul 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) hits against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's Arizona's lineup for Wednesday's game:

2B Ketel Marte SS Ildemaro Vargas RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno LF Max Kepler DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Pavin Smith CF Tommy Troy

For the first time in a while, starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is not in the Diamondbacks' lineup. Perdomo has not missed a full game since late April, during which he sat one game with a minor injury that did not require an IL stint.

Perdomo has played in 88 of Arizona's 91 total games, and has received only one non-injury rest day, which came on April 19 against the Blue Jays.

As of this writing, there is no indication that Perdomo is injured. It is likely a rare off day for the D-backs' everyday shortstop.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest if any new information is revealed regarding Perdomo's health, but it would not be a shock to see the 26-year-old shortstop pinch-hit in a close, late-game situation.

Perdomo has not quite been as productive a player as his breakout 2025 this season. He's hitting a mere .243/.352/.362, and though he did put together back-to-back multi-hit games on July 5 and 6, he went hitless on Tuesday night's loss to San Diego.

In his place at shortstop will be veteran utilityman Ildemaro Vargas, who has only appeared at shortstop once this season. Vargas, who has mainly held down first and second base this season, played three innings and committed an error in his lone shortstop appearance of 2026.