What Diamondbacks' Carroll, Rodriguez Did in the 2026 All-Star Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks have arrived at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Star outfielder Corbin Carroll and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez are Arizona's well-deserved representation.

Neither of those two players were selected as starters, so they will both enter the game in the middle or later innings. They will both join the growing list of Arizona's All-Star representatives.

So, how did the two D-backs perform in the midsummer classic?

How did the Diamondbacks perform in the All-Star Game?

Eduardo Rodriguez

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez got into the All-Star game action quite early in the night.

Just one inning following Phillies ace Christopher Sanchez, who gave up three runs in the first as the National League's starting pitcher, Rodriguez had his number called.

The big left-hander entered in the top of the second frame and faced three batters: Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Astros DH Yordan Alvarez — three top-end hitters, to be sure.

Rodriguez worked a quick, efficient 1-2-3 frame. He got Clement to ground out on a first-pitch cutter in the upper middle third of the zone, got Trout to ground out in similarly weak fashion on a 3-1 fastball on the inside edge, then forced Alvarez to chase a cutter well outside the zone for a weak flyout.

The flyout only traveled 247 feet, and came off the bat at just 73.5 MPH. That was the hardest-hit ball of the game off Rodriguez, who forced batted balls of 72.1 to Clement and 59.9 to Trout. Rodriguez did not induce a whiff, but landed two pitches for called strikes.

That, in essence, has been Rodriguez's season: efficiency and soft contact. It's that contact-focused approach that has allowed him to go deep into nearly every game he's started, and earn a 2.29 ERA despite having higher peripherals.

Corbin Carroll

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This article will be updated with Carroll's performance once he enters the game.