Corbin Carroll Lowered in Diamondbacks' New-Look Lineup vs Astros

The Arizona Diamondbacks have scored four total runs over their past four games. Their latest lineup against the Houston Astros on Saturday features a bit of a significant change, as slumping star Corbin Carroll has been lowered by multiple spots in the order.

The Diamondbacks fell, 3-1, to the Astros on Friday night. They're in danger of losing their second-straight series; they have not won a series since August 23 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Despite that, Arizona sits at 74-68, just half a game back of the San Diego Padres for the third and final National League Wild Card berth. Still, Arizona cannot afford to continue losing series behind lackluster offense if they hope to play October baseball for the first time since 2023.

Perhaps this latest tweak can help jumpstart both Carroll himself and the Diamondbacks' overall offensive output. Let's take a look at the lineup.

Corbin Carroll lowered in Diamondbacks' new lineup vs Astros

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the batting order looks like for Arizona:

DH Lars Nootbaar SS Geraldo Perdomo C Gabriel Moreno 2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll 3B Nolan Arenado LF Max Kepler 1B Tim Tawa CF Ryan Waldschmidt

Carroll moves down to fifth in the lineup. He has not taken an at-bat lower than third this season, and has seen the majority of his playing time (83 games) hitting second. He has, by far, performed the best in the two-hole, posting a 149 wRC+ there, but a mere 57 batting leadoff and 75 in the three-hole.

Carroll's numbers are indicative of the slump in which he's been mired. His batting average is down to .239 and his OPS is .801, in danger of dropping below .800 for the first time since the first several games of the 2026 season.

It's not that Carroll's overall production this year has been lacking. He's one shy of his fourth-straight 20-homer season and leads all of baseball in triples with 16.

The next closest triples total is eight, held by Marlins infielder Otto Lopez and former Diamondbacks (now Rockies) outfielder Jake McCarthy.

With that said, Carroll has not gotten on base once since September began. Granted, that is only three games, but he's also recorded only three base hits since August 24 — a 3-for-34 slide with 14 strikeouts and four walks.

Carroll is no stranger to slumps, but the Diamondbacks need to see their homegrown star find his swing again. Arizona's playoff hopes might depend on it.