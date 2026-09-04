Ketel Marte Returns to Second Base for Diamondbacks vs Astros

The Arizona Diamondbacks are about to kick off a three-game series with the Astros in Houston this weekend. And they're finally getting All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte back at his rightful defensive position.

Though the Astros are not a National League opponent, nor a direct obstacle to the Diamondbacks' own playoff hopes, Arizona is in a playoff chase that will require as many victories as possible. There are still no must-wins, but every game does matter to some degree moving forward.

Arizona saw the return of Marte earlier in the week, after a drama-filled cycle of news, rumors, speculation and more. Marte apologized to his teammates for his unexcused August 17 absence at Fenway Park, and all parties appear to be looking to move on from that story.

Marte played in the first two games of the Diamondbacks' series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and Tuesday, but served as the DH in both games.

He was given a planned day off on Wednesday as part of his return-to-play procedure, but the D-backs have been hoping to see him back on defense.

That will happen on Friday night.

Ketel Marte back at second base for Diamondbacks vs Astros

Sep 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) gets hit with a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Arizona's lineup looks like for Friday night's game at Daikin Park:

SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno 2B Ketel Marte DH Lars Nootbaar 3B Nolan Arenado LF Max Kepler 1B Tim Tawa CF Ryan Waldschmidt

Marte has not been hitting the ball as well as many know he can this season. He's got a .761 OPS on the year — not unproductive, but not to the level fans well know he is capable of providing. Since coming back from the Injured List, he's singled twice, walked and been hit by a pitch in two games of action.

Marte has, however, been quite adept at second base this season. Ahead of the 2026 season, the second baseman noted his desire to improve his defense and win a Gold Glove.

He's posted +3 Fielding Run Value and +2 Outs Above Average this year, which are both a solid step up from where he was in 2025 defensively, though he totaled +8 in both values in 2024.

With Marte at second base and lefty-hitting outfielder Lars Nootbaar in the DH slot, utilityman Ildemaro Vargas will get the day off — a rarity for the veteran this season. Tim Tawa will maintain first base duties for Friday's game.