Corbin Carroll Back in Diamondbacks' Lineup After Injury Concern

The Arizona Diamondbacks are about to kick off a critical nine-game homestand at Chase Field as the 2026 season begins to wind down closer to playoff time. And they'll be doing so with their young star back in the lineup after a bit of an injury scare.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll did not play in the final two games of Arizona's series win over the Royals in Kansas City. He was a late scratch from game two, with the team citing low back discomfort as the reason; he was not in Wednesday's finale lineup, either.

There was a moderate level of concern for this issue, as Carroll has battled back trouble for months. He underwent imaging on Thursday to get an idea of its severity, though according to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, nothing of note was found.

This issue has not been enough to warrant an IL stint to this point in the season, though Carroll has certainly been struggling a bit offensively. But he's back for Friday's opener against the Rangers.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for Rangers opener as Carroll returns

Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) scores a run against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup looks like for Friday's contest:

1B Ildemaro Vargas 2B Ketel Marte C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll 3B Nolan Arenado DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. CF Jordan Lawlar LF Ryan Waldschmidt

Carroll will not take a DH day as he works his way back. Manager Torey Lovullo noted in a radio interview earlier on Friday that he offered Carroll an opportunity to DH, but that the outfielder declined and insisted on returning to right field.

Torey Lovullo tells @Mike_Ferrin and @Jim_Duquette they “got the best news possible” on Corbin Carroll. There is discomfort in there. But it’s treatable.

Torey offered DH today and Corbin said no -he’s ready to go full throttle.

He plays through almost anything but the back… — Jody Jackson (@Jody_Jackson) September 11, 2026

Carroll will bat fifth, a change to the order that had appeared to show short-term positive results when he was initially moved down. He went 3-for-9 with two doubles immediately after that change was made.

It hasn't exactly been the most productive year of Carroll's young career, though part of that is simply due to the extreme numbers he's posted at other times. He's hitting to a .240/.334/.466 slash this year with 19 home runs and a league-leading 16 triples.

It's possible — perhaps even likely — that this nagging back problem has been one of the factors that has led to Carroll's lack of superstar-level production in recent weeks. Still, it's impossible to look at an .800 OPS and an average of 4.55 wins above replacement.

With the playoff chase as hot as ever, the Diamondbacks would love to get Carroll's best again.