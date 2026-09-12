Despite Down Season, Corbin Carroll Is Still Setting MLB Records

It speaks to the caliber of player Corbin Carroll is that an .803 season OPS is overshadowed by a moderate level of disappointment.

And yet, the Diamondbacks' homegrown star is still finding ways to etch his name into Major League Baseball's history books.

Corbin Carroll makes history with fourth-straight 20-homer season

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a nagging back injury that held Carroll out for a few games and prompted an MRI, the 26-year-old outfielder returned to the Diamondbacks' lineup on Friday night and crushed his first home run since August 28.

It was a left-on-left swing, on a 95.4 MPH fastball from Rangers reliever Adam Macko. The ball traveled 104 MPH off the bat, 382 feet deep to the opposite field — an encouraging sight, to be sure.

But beyond the short-term implications, that home run was Carroll's 20th of the season. It cemented Carroll's fourth-straight season of 20-plus homers. He's done so in every season of his career, outside of his 32-game debut campaign in 2022.

That alone is impressive. But, accompanied by another 21 stolen bases and a league-leading 16 triples, Carroll stands alone in the MLB record books.

Carroll is the first player in MLB history to secure multiple seasons of 20-plus homers, 20-plus stolen bases and 15-plus triples.

Corbin Carroll is the first player ever. pic.twitter.com/IBfWbIQmKn — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 12, 2026

"It's great. You know, I just want to do what I can to help this team," Carroll said Friday night. "I'm just excited. The team that we have this year, it's a lot of fun to be a part of."

The Diamondbacks are going to need Carroll to begin to show more signs of life moving forward. His recent slump caused manager Torey Lovullo to move the young star down to fifth in the order.

Perhaps the back issue can be held partially responsible for that lack of significant output, but it certainly looked like Carroll found his power storke again Friday night.

Carroll is hitting .240/.333/.470 thus far on the season. While that is, undeniably, a step down from the .259/.343/.541 triple slash and .884 OPS he posted a season ago, there's no reason to look at his numbers with any significant concerns.

Carroll has battled physical ailments all year, but has insisted on staying in the lineup all season. He said his back felt good on Friday night, and that was evident by his ability to put a strong swing on a fastball in the zone.

In Arizona's quest for playoff baseball, Carroll will be a big factor.