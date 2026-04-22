Here's When D-backs Gabriel Moreno Will Actually Return From Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks star catcher Gabriel Moreno has been on the injured list since April 14 (and has not played in a game since April 10) with an oblique strain.

Though manager Torey Lovullo had expressed optimism about a minimum IL stint, that possibility was, unfortunately, squashed ahead of Tuesday night's game.

But according to a new report, there is now clarity as to when Moreno is finally expected to make his return to the D-backs. Per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, Moreno will suit up for Arizona's series against the Milwaukee Brewers (on the road) beginning Tuesday, April 28.

Diamondbacks Catcher Gabby Moreno, who has not played since April 10th vs Philadelphia due to an oblique injury, is expected to return for the Milwaukee series that begins next Tuesday. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) April 22, 2026

Arizona will face the Brewers for three games before heading to Chicago to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno to return next week

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) blows a bubble during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Moreno has had a difficult time maintaining his health in his young career. Though some of his injury woes have been somewhat out of his control (such as when he was struck on the hand by a pitch in a rain-soaked game in Cincinnati), the D-backs do need to see more availability from their Gold Glove backstop.

Thus far in the young season, Moreno had been hitting to a .275/.333/.400 slash and .733 OPS with five doubles. He has not homered yet in 2026.

Moreno has not posted a full-season OPS of less than .733 in his major league career. However, it's also worth noting he has yet to play more than 111 games in a season, and has played only 97 and 83 games respectively in each of the previous two seasons.

It's not as if the catcher position itself is in dire need at this moment. In Moreno's stead, veteran backup James McCann and DH-leaning catcher Adrian Del Castillo have taken over catching duties, to a decent level of success.

In terms of defense, Del Castillo has shown great improvement over his previous seasons, while McCann's steady veteran experience has allowed him to work well with Arizona's pitching staff.

"It's been great so far," Lovullo said of Del Castillo's defensive improvements. "I like his heartbeat. I like his ability to separate the offense and the defense. He's calling a good game. He's just doing a really nice job overall of taking care of his pitcher.

But something has been somewhat certain since Moreno's arrival in the desert ahead of the 2023 season: the Diamondbacks simply tend to be a better team when Moreno is healthy — whether as a result of his bat or his Gold Glove defense behind the plate.