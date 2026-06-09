Diamondbacks Announce Intriguing Lineup for Game 1 vs Marlins

Following Monday's off day, and a bit of a trying homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals, the Arizona Diamondbacks will begin a three-game set with the Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Right-hander Zac Gallen will face a team he once pitched for, and the Diamondbacks will hope to get back to winning series — something they have not been able to accomplish since sweeping the San Francisco Giants on May 27.

Here's what Arizona's lineup looks like for game one against the Marlins:

Diamondbacks announce lineup for game 1 matchup with Marlins

Jun 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) at bat during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Arizona's game one lineup is as follows:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno 3B Nolan Arenado DH Pavin Smith SS Geraldo Perdomo CF Ryan Waldschmidt 1B LuJames Groover LF Tommy Troy

Of this lineup, the most notable presence is that of catcher Gabriel Moreno, who slots into the third spot in the batting order. That spot had been previously filled by Geraldo Perdomo, who has been pushed down the order due to an overall lack of offensive production.

Moreno has played five games in the three-hole this season, and Tuesday's placement there is his third straight game in that position. He only has four hits in the three-hole, but one was a double and one was a home run. Moreno hasn't exactly been consistent in terms of productive, but he's been dangerous enough there in a small sample size.

Arizona would like to see Moreno get back to a higher plane of offense. He's not having a poor season, necessarily, but his .255/.327/.409 slash and four homers is a bit below what he's shown to be capable of providing offensively.

Still, his 105 wRC+ is that of an above-average player, for his fifth straight season. By that metric, Moreno has never had a major league campaign that was not considered technically above-average in terms of offensive production.

Zac Gallen faces Marlins

May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Tuesday's game isn't exactly a homecoming for Gallen, whose home has become the Phoenix area through his lengthy tenure with the Diamondbacks. Still, he was once a member of the Marlins prior to the 2019 trade that brought him to the desert.

The good news is Gallen has a career 3-1 record with a 2.00 ERA in four starts against Miami. The bad news is his most recent start facing the Marlins came in 2024, a year before his decline began to accelerate in such a drastic manner.

After a career-worst 4.83 ERA in 2025, Gallen has posted similarly poor results this year. He's got a 5.32 ERA, coming off a rough five-run outing against the Dodgers.

Gallen's stuff has continued to trend downward, and the clock may already be ticking on a potential 2026 turnaround. He'll need to start with a better outing Tuesday.