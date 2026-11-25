The Arizona Diamondbacks aren't just receiving trade interest on Ketel Marte, according to a recent report.

Arizona, which is already quite thin in the starting pitching department, is receiving calls regarding left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez and right-hander Merrill Kelly, Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

"The soaring prices for free-agent starting pitchers is prompting an uptick in trade inquiries on potentially available starters," the article reads. "For example, teams are checking on Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez and righty Merrill Kelly, according to a person briefed on the interest who is not authorized to talk publicly about confidential discussions."

Diamondbacks getting calls on Eduardo Rodriguez

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez's 2026 season was spectacular. The left-hander produced a 2.89 ERA over 189.2 innings, the second-longest season of his major league career.

After back-to-back brutal seasons in 2024 and 2025, during which he posted 5.00-plus ERA figures and struggled to stay healthy, the 2026 version of Rodriguez was unrecognizable in the most positive way possible.

Not only did he show up to spring training slimmer, coming off a historic victory in the World Baseball Classic, he pitched like a true ace in a rotation that lacked serious depth. Arizona went 23-9 in games started by the left-hander, and he earned 16 wins in the process.

Rodriguez is under contract for at least one more year, and could trigger a fifth-year vesting option for 2028.

Rodriguez is obviously of high value to Arizona, but that also means he'd be worth a larger trade package. It's not that the D-backs should look to dump Rodriguez, but selling high may not be the worst outcome here.

Merrill Kelly getting calls for trades as well

Sep 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly's return to Arizona did not go well last year. After departing at the 2025 deadline, he re-signed on a two-year, $40 million deal with a $12 million vesting option for 2028.

But the usually-reliable Kelly was not his normal self in 2026. An intercostal nerve issue held him out to begin the season, and when he returned, his command was shaky.

Kelly pitched to a 4.94 ERA last year, which was the worst season of his MLB career. He allowed 28 homers and walked a career-high 70 batters. There was no real change in his stuff, both in terms of movement and velocity; he simply struggled to command it in his age-37 season.

That said, he did have some strong moments, including his first ever complete game, which came at Coors Field in Colorado. For his Diamondbacks career, Kelly has a 3.91 ERA over 1,115 innings. He's been extremely reliable, consistent and underrated, but did not look the part in 2026.

If Kelly is traded, which still feels unlikely, it would probably be for salary relief and a low-level prospect at best.