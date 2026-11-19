Whether or not the Arizona Diamondbacks opt to trade star second baseman Ketel Marte is, for the second year in a row, the pressing question of Arizona's offseason.

Though a trade may or may not make sense for the Diamondbacks, it does seem as if there is a higher likelihood a trade gets done this time, given the fact that Marte was, for the second straight season, unexpectedly and publicly absent from a game without permission.

But there are questions of fit, and it's not a guarantee Marte would even waive his 10-and-5 no-trade clause in order to help a deal get done.

Obviously, the return will be of the utmost importance for a D-backs club looking to get back to playoff contention after another relatively disappointing year.

A package containing mostly prospects or a less-than-impressive major league player is probably not the wisest move in terms of keeping Arizona's contention window open.

But that doesn't seem to be where the Diamondbacks are leaning, according to a new report.

Diamondbacks asking price "very high" for Ketel Marte

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Insider Robert Murray had this to say about the Diamondbacks' asking price:

"While the Diamondbacks are listening on Ketel Marte, the asking price is said to be very high from multiple teams in contact with Arizona," Murray wrote in his latest article.

Obviously, that does not shed specific light on what Arizona is looking for in a potential deal. But this type of messaging is somewhat parallel to what was reported during last offseason's trade rumor cycle.

Marte did not have as great a year at the plate as he has in previous seasons. He hit to the tune of a .249/.316/.432 slash line, a .748 OPS and 22 homers. It was not an unproductive season, but a trade would be, most likely, selling low.

The issue for Arizona, given Marte's pattern of absences and his down season, is that a high asking price is likely going to turn away a hefty portion of teams. Considering Marte also has final say on where he is or isn't dealt, potentially limiting the pool of suitors with a high asking price could make a deal all the more difficult.

This could signal that Arizona is more comfortable keeping Marte than many might believe. If the Diamondbacks do opt to take a deal that isn't of the "very high" price variety, that could mean the priority was more parting ways with Marte than adding high-end talent to a needy roster.

A return containing quality major league pitching or hitting — or even prospects that may be close to an MLB debut — could certainly improve the Diamondbacks' contention hopes in theory.

But there is a distinct possibility Arizona may realize Marte, flaws and all, is more valuable on the 2027 Diamondbacks than the players other teams are offering.

Only time will tell.