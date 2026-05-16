Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Throws First Career Complete Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks were looking for veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly to turn a corner in his Friday night start against the Colorado Rockies. He did much more than that in a 9-1 win at Coors Field.

Kelly, who allowed a solo home run in the first inning, settled down into his start in Colorado to throw a complete, nine-inning game. The home run was his lone damage.

It was the first complete game of the 37-year-old veteran's lengthy major league career, and it took an even 100 pitches. He allowed only four total hits and did not walk a batter, landing an astounding 73% of his pitches for strikes. Kelly has now allowed just two runs over his last 16 innings.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly throws complete game vs Rockies

May 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Kelly came into Friday night's matchup with an ugly 7.62 ERA, though his most recent start was an extremely-encouraging seven-inning performance against the New York Mets.

But although Kelly held a sturdy 3.15 ERA against the Rockies coming in to Friday night's start, the free-swinging Colorado club can often present some danger at the mile-high confines of Coors Field.

Kelly did not strike out many batters, nor did he collect many whiffs. He punched out only four batters, with the fourth serving as the final out of the game. He managed just seven whiffs and landed 15 called strikes, but consistently managed to throw his first pitch, either in the zone, or for a weak-contact out.

It was his ability to pitch to contact, and efficiently so, that allowed him to go the distance — helped along by a four-pitch eighth inning. Kelly gave credit to the defense behind him for his success, speaking with D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.

"It's a lot of fun, but I gotta hand it to the whole team today," he said. "Today was a whole team win. There were a lot of balls in play today, and the defense showed up. That big catch by [outfielder Tim Tawa] in the ninth helped me close the door, but I gotta give a lot of credit to Gabby and a lot of credit to the defense today."

After rotation-mate Eduardo Rodriguez fell two outs shy of his own first complete game a few starts prior, it was uncertain just how much leash Kelly would have.

The right-hander said he had a "nice long conversation" with manager Torey Lovullo before heading back out for the final frame, and that the manager told him he would "give me some room."

Although Kelly did give up a double with one out in the ninth inning, he was able to grit his way through the outing.

"They call the last three outs of the game the hardest three outs to get," Kelly said. "I'd much rather start [the game] than close it. But anytime you can get it done, first time in my career, it means a lot. But like I said, I gotta give all the credit to the team today."

"[The Rockies] are an aggressive team, they're hitting pretty well this year. But I feel like if I can locate, I can compete with anybody."