On December 1, MLB's Collective Bargaining Agreement expires, with no sign of a new agreement being reached prior to that date.

That, if you are not already aware, means the threat of a lockout. It also means teams have until December 1 to make additions to their roster and payroll under the current CBA.

With that deadline in mind, less than two weeks away, here are three thoughts on the Arizona Diamondbacks' (lack of) offseason process thus far.

Ketel Marte trade feels inevitable, but unproductive

Sep 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte (4) runs to the dugout after a pop fly out in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I was not one who felt the need to swiftly usher Ketel Marte out of town, even considering the noise and issues his unexcused absences have caused. I wasn't particularly enthused by the rumored trade packages we saw last year, and his value is even lower now.

The problem is a Marte trade feels central to any other additions, and a deal feels more inevitable. Meaning, the Diamondbacks would be wise to get a deal done before making other moves, allowing them to free up payroll and get a clearer picture of their roster.

Arizona is reportedly asking a high price for Marte, but may have to compromise.

It seems more likely than not they'll have to accept a deal that does not stand out as an elite return, and unless they land major league talent, the trade will both look underwhelming to fans and be relatively inconsequential to their actual 2027 contention.

The Diamondbacks seem to be somewhat stuck. Trading Marte probably won't bring back what it might have a year ago, but keeping him jams up the rest of their offseason process. Regardless, if it does happen, it will have to happen fast.

If Diamondbacks add in free agency, expect the unexpected

Aug 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke (45) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every year, free agent names are thrown about. Often, the Diamondbacks tend to pass on many of the names fans have been talking about for months, in favor of more under-the-radar signings.

This isn't a bad thing.

Arizona has found gems in deals like that. Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk were a near-perfect DH platoon that cost very little relative to a high-end single bat. The same can be said for pitching moves such as Michael Soroka, Jonathan Loaisiga and Taylor Clarke in 2026.

So no, I don't think the Diamondbacks are going to land Teruaki Sato. They're probably not going to be suitors for Tarik Skubal or Randy Arozarena. Because even when Arizona does spend big, like in the case of Corbin Burnes, it will often be a player no one saw coming.

And, along that same track, don't assume Arizona's payroll will be decimated — or even significantly lowered — simply because owner Ken Kendrick said that could be a reality. It very well might, but that hasn't always stopped Kendrick from investing heavy financial resources in this team.

Diamondbacks need starting pitching more than hitting

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) delivers during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's offense was disappointing, relatively speaking, last season. They lacked production against right-handers, struggled to get much of a power output and often failed to produce when given RBI opportunities.

But they still need starting pitching more than hitting.

The Diamondbacks have plenty of young hitters with promise. Ryan Waldschmidt, Tommy Troy, Jose Fernandez — even someone like Manuel Pena from their farm system — have upside with plenty of growth still to come. They could easily get better results from stars like Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll, as well.

Arizona is good at developing young hitters. It's also been adept at maximizing output from veterans — Nolan Arenado and James McCann, as well as the aforementioned Pederson and Grichuk come to mind.

What the Diamondbacks do not have is starter depth. What they are not good at is developing young pitching talent, outside of a few success stories.

Their rotation is thin. Eduardo Rodriguez was elite in 2026, but could regress. Brandon Pfaadt has never strung together two strong seasons in a row. Ryne Nelson underperformed and struggled with injury last year. Merrill Kelly's command abandoned him and Corbin Burnes made three ineffective starts in an injury-riddled season.

The three rookies that are closest to the MLB level: Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt and Jose Cabrera, simply could not produce in the majors.

Arizona does not necessarily need to dump its resources and spend all its energy finding a left-handed infielder. What they need is to make sure their offense's output actually matters.