D-backs Give New Injury Updates on Corbin Burnes and Michael Soroka

The Arizona Diamondbacks have provided updates on two of their injured pitchers. One update is of the more positive variety, while the other is less so.

Right-handed ace Corbin Burnes received a follow-up MRI, and has already begun a throwing program. Burnes had to shut down his rehab from Tommy John surgery due to a setback in the form of a shoulder injury. That is the positive update, via Nick Piecoro of AZCentral.

Corbin Burnes' MRI today showed encouraging results and he has begun a throwing program, manager Torey Lovullo said. Still has a long way to go, but Burnes can start to build from here. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) July 11, 2026

Meanwhile, on the less-hopeful side, right-hander Michael Soroka will not be returning immediately following the All-Star Break as hoped. He is dealing with a left glute strain, and was initially scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday, but that will be pushed back until Tuesday or Wednesday, Piecoro reports.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes begins throwing program

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes during spring training at Salt River Fields on March 19, 2026, near Scottsdale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's been a difficult season's worth of recovery for Burnes, who suffered the first major elbow injury of his lengthy career just 11 starts into the six-year, $210 million contract he signed with the Diamondbacks ahead of 2025.

Burnes' recovery approach was, as expected, quite aggressive. He intended to return around the time of the All-Star break, which is rapidly approaching. But on June 3, it was revealed he'd suffered a Teres Major strain, which shut him down from throwing.

The fact that Burnes has begun throwing again is a very positive sign, though there is still a significant path left for him to progress through.

There is no definitive timeline, but Burnes did previously say he "absolutely" intends to pitch again in 2026, though that could very well be September at the earliest. Burnes posted a 2.66 ERA in his shortened 2025 season and has an opt-out after 2026.

Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka won't return as soon as hoped

Jun 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soroka had been one of Arizona's best arms this season, but was pulled from his most recent start against the Minnesota Twins after just one inning. Soroka was optimistic about the length of his IL stint at the time of his injury, but it certainly won't be a minimum stay.

Soroka has a 3.07 ERA this season, with peripherals that do not entirely discredit his true run-prevention effectiveness.

In the meantime, dealing with absences by both Soroka and Ryne Nelson, the Diamondbacks have had to make do with rookies Jose Cabrera and Mitch Bratt, as well as the re-introduction of righty Brandon Pfaadt.

Cabrera has since been optioned back to Triple-A, so Arizona could return to Bratt if Soroka is not ready to make his first start out of the All-Star Break.

It does not sound, as of now, that Soroka's timeline has been drastically pushed back, though that could become reality as new information comes out.