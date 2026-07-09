Diamondbacks Option Rookie Pitcher After Rough Start Against Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be sending down one of their rookie arms, according to a recent report.

Per insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, Arizona will send right-handed rookie starting pitcher Jose Cabrera down to Triple-A Reno, following a less-than-spectacular start in a losing effort against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Dbacks news - Jose Cabrera optioned for Philip Abner — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 9, 2026

Cabrera was charged with four earned runs in 4.1 innings last night, including an ill-timed balk that led to the ejection of manager Torey Lovullo.

In Cabrera's place, the D-backs will call up left-handed reliever Philip Abner from Triple-A, Gambadoro reports. The move has not been made official as of this writing, but is expected.

Diamondbacks option Jose Cabrera

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Cabrera against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cabrera was more of an emergency starter option to begin with, considering the recent injuries to both Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson. The Diamondbacks needed rotation coverage, and Cabrera had pitched well in the minors this season, throwing to a 3.69 ERA across Double- and Triple-A.

The righty made an excellent debut, tossing five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins, but went on to struggle a bit in the three following outings. Through his first four starts, over the course of 17.2 total innings, Cabrera recorded a 5.60 ERA and an 0-2 record.

He displayed some potential, with a high-energy personality and a solid-enough arsenal, but the 24-year-old Cabrera will likely need more time to develop in the minor leagues before he turns into a regular major league contributor.

With the All-Star Break rapidly approaching, the Diamondbacks do not have the need for a fifth starter as of yet, and therefore will not turn to a different starter from the minor leagues to fill that slot. Soroka could return at some point soon following the break, though that remains to be seen.

Diamondbacks recall Philip Abner

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abner has not exactly had a successful stint in the majors this season, but the left-hander can provide some length out of the bullpen, and a southpaw is always a premium bullpen asset.

Abner has a 9.95 ERA in the majors this year, pitching 6.1 innings over three appearances and giving up seven earned runs in the process.

For the Reno Aces, he's been very effective, throwing to a 4.76 ERA in 26 appearances. That ERA might not look stellar, but it's well above average for a league like the PCL, which heavily favors hitters to an extreme degree. Abner, at least, can provide the Diamondbacks with some innings.