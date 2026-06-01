Promising Young D-backs Pitcher to Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo met with the media on Monday prior to the start of the big four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As is custom after a road trip, the manager went down the list of injury updates, with one surprising and disappointing major development.

Cristian Mena to Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

May 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Cristian Mena against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right-handed pitching prospect Cristian Mena is going to have season-ending shoulder surgery, the date of which is still to be determined. It's a tough blow for the 23-year-old and the Diamondbacks organization.

"It's just been a little bit of a grind for him," Lovullo said. "He was progressing well, and then he just felt like he had something going on in his shoulder, and we've really examined it as thoroughly as possible. But there's a problem, that just needs to be looked at and cleaned up a little bit."

Mena showed great promise in 2025 after he was called up mid-season to pitch in long relief. He appeared in three games, including a hitless, scoreless outing against the Dodgers for 3.2 innings. But in his final outing of the year, he pitched in the rain in Cincinnati and had trouble with his grip.

That resulted in the shoulder injury which he has yet to make it back from.

Mena was shut down early in spring training, but had been throwing off flat ground as of a few weeks ago. Obviously, the issue would not subside. Now he'll hope to recover during the offseason and be ready to go in Spring Training 2027.

Injury Updates for Soon-to-be-Returning Diamondbacks Players

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Lawlar (right wrist fracture) is scheduled to play in the Arizona Complex League Monday and Tuesday. He is likely to join the Reno Aces in Las Vegas by the end of the week.

A.J. Puk (Tommy John surgery) traveled to Reno on Monday and will pitch for Aces in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and again on Friday. Puk has already pitched in three ACL games, throwing three scoreless innings.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left hamstring strain) has had his timeline pushed back. When he first went on the IL, Lovullo indicated it should be a minimum stay. Gurriel is eligible to come off the IL on June 2, but that is now not going to happen.

"Gurriel is taking machine BP, running curves, doing some outfield work. Possibility of some ACL games starting next week," Lovullo said.

Based on this report from Lovullo it means that Gurriel will not only be out the remainder of this week, but also miss the trip next week to Miami. His earliest return date then appears to be in Cincinnati on June 12.

Carlos Santana (adductor strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL as part of the corresponding move when Pavin Smith was activated from the 60-day IL. There is no time table for his return yet.