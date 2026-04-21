D-backs Must Hold Red-Hot Murakami in Check this Week

The Arizona Diamondbacks, (13-9) host the Chicago White Sox (8-14) for a three-games series starting Tuesday night at Chase Field.

There is an old saying in baseball: it's not who you play, but when you play them. After averaging just 3.2 runs per game in their first 19 games, Manager Will Venable's White Sox broke out for 22 runs in their last three games against the A's at Sutter Health Park.

Their offense is lead by rookie Japanese power sensation Munetaka Murakami, who has eight home runs and a .918 OPS. Four of those blasts have come in his last six games.

The Diamondbacks settled for a series win against the Toronto Blue Jays after losing 10-4 on Sunday in the series finale. They haven't lost a series since opening week against the Dodgers, going 13-6 since dropping those first three games.

Superstar right fielder Corbin Carroll came out of Sunday's loss with lower back tightness, but is expected to play Tuesday night. He's also dealt with a hip flexor injury and of course hamate bone surgery at the start of spring.

Despite all that he's batting .300/.390/.600, .990 OPS with 15 runs and 16 RBI in 20 games.

Starting Pitching Matchups

Tuesday, April 21 6:40 p.m. MST

Sean Burke and Merrill Kelly Pitching Stats | Jack Sommers

Sean Burke has a five-pitch mix, with a 94 MPH four-seamer and an effective knuckle curveball. He faced the D-backs last year on June 25, going 5 innings and allowing just two unearned runs in a White Sox victory.

He was knocked around a bit by the Tampa Bay Rays in his most recent outing, allowing four runs on seven hits, including two homers in 5.1 innings.

Merrill Kelly is making his second start of the season after opening the year on the IL due to a back issue. He managed to work around four walks and some hard contact in his season debut against the Orioles, limiting the damage to two runs while pitching into the sixth inning.

Wednesday, April 22 6:40 p.m. MST

Anthony Kay and Eduardo Rodriguez pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Anthony Kay rescued his career by going to Japan in 2024, and having a sensational season there in 2025, pitching to a 1.74 ERA in 155 innings pitched. The 31-year-old lefty is off to a good start for the White Sox since returning to the USA.

Kay was used as the bulk pitcher behind an opener in his most recent outing. The time out before that he pitched 5.2 innings of shutout baseball against the Royals. His FIP and xERA do not support his early season ERA however.

Eduardo Rodriguez saw his string of four straight excellent outings dating back to the WBC broken up in his last start. He struggled with four walks and four runs allowed to the Orioles on April 15. Prior to that he'd only given up one earned run in 18 innings of work over his first three starts.

Thursday, April 23 12:40 p.m. MST

Davis Martin and Michael Soroka pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Davis Martin is off to a terrific start for the White Sox, going 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA in his first four starts. While the peripherals don't quite support these results, his six-pitch mix has kept hitters off balance. He's throwing three different fastballs: four-seam, sinker, and cutter, along with a changeup, slider and curveball.

Michael Soroka has been the D-backs most effective starter in this early part of the season, going 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA. He has 28 strikeouts against just six walks, more than offsetting a tendency to give up some hard contact at times.

Soroka pitched for the White Sox in 2024, going 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA. He's a very different pitcher now however, and is finally fully healthy and all synced up with his revamped mechanics and arsenal.

Bullpens

The White Sox splurged on Seranthony Dominguez, giving him a two-year, $20 million contract for 2025-26. In nine outings so far he has a 5.63 with four saves and two blown saves. All five runs allowed have come in two of his outings however.

The White Sox rank 28th in MLB with a 5.64 reliever ERA, and it is by far the weakest part of their team.

The D-backs may rank just 19th with a 4.32 bullpen ERA, but since April 3 their bullpen ERA is just 2.54, the second best in MLB over that stretch. It's not a fluke either, as that number is supported by a 2.52 xERA and 3.31 FIP.

Paul Sewald is a perfect 7-for-7 in save chances, and Ryan Thompson has yet to allow an earned run. Juan Morillo has stepped forward as a go to power pitcher in tight spots for Torey Lovullo.