D-backs, Mike Hazen Make 6-Figure Donation to Ivy Brain Tumor Center

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and the Barrow Women's Board, will present a sizable donation to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center and Dr. Nader Sanai during Monday night's pre-game festivities, the team announced in a press release.

Mike Hazen, alongside his sons John and Sam Hazen, will take the opportunity to honor late wife and mother Nicole Hazen, who tragically passed away from a brain tumor in 2022. The donation will be worth $200,000, as part of Brain Tumor Awareness night at Chase Field.

The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological institution is a nonprofit research program in Phoenix, Arizona, conducting clinical trials with the goal of accelerating treatments for brain cancer patients.

Ivy Brain Tumor Center founder Catherine Ivy, alongside former Barrow Neurological institute patient Tim Soukup, will throw out ceremonial first pitches for Arizona's homestand-opening matchup against the San Francisco Giants Monday night. Soukup is in the process of regaining the ability to walk and speak following a successful crainiotomy.

Diamondbacks, Hazen make large donation to brain tumor center

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen speaks to the media ahead of their NLCS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 15, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since Nicole Hazen's passing in 2022, Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks Foundation, through the Nicole Hazen Fund For Hope, have made donations surpassing a total of $2 million toward research, clinical trials and and treatment of brain cancer.

Manager Torey Lovullo — along with many other members of the Diamondbacks' organization — was wearing a shirt representing the Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope in his pre-game media availability. Lovullo spoke on what Monday night meant to him and the D-backs.

"It's an unbelievable moment, right? I think about Nicole often. I miss her, I miss my friend," Lovullo said.

"For the D-backs to donate and match Mike's contribution speaks volumes about how she'll never be forgotten and how consistent they are with remembering her. It's a special day. We're all wearing her T-shirts today, and the money's going to be put to a great cause, and I think that's pretty special.

"I know John and Sam Hazen are coming today to recognize their mom. And anytime we can lift her up the way that we're going to today, it's a great day for me," Lovullo said.

Joining the Hazen Family, Ivy and Sanai at the ceremony will be Barrow Women’s Board members Erin Gogolak, Nancy Walker, Nancy Hanley Eriksson, Carrie Hall and Amy Cohn.

Fans who wish to show their support may donate to the Nicole Hazen Fund For Hope, as well.