Tommy Troy Exits D-backs Game with Injury Making Great Catch

The hits just keep coming for the Diamondbacks, and not in a good way. Center fielder Tommy Troy had to be removed from Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tommy Troy Injured Crashing into Center Field Wall

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Troy against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teoscar Hernandez hit a 392-foot drive off Brandon Pfaadt to dead center. Troy raced back and made the catch just on the dead run and jammed his shoulder into the padding in the process.

He immediately doubled over in pain and grabbed the shoulder. Shortly after Corbin Carroll motioned for the trainers to come out. Torey Lovullo came with him, and in short order they were walking off with Troy.

It's the second night in a row a rookie outfielder had to be removed from the game.

Ryan Waldschmidt took a ball off his thumb on a bunt attempt. X-Rays and further imaging were negative.

Troy is hitting just .223 with a .663 OPS, but has been playing excellent defense and showing better at-bat quality of late. The D-backs 2023 first round pick out of Stanford made his MLB debut on May 24 of this year.

Troy was replaced by Jorge Barrosa in center field. It is not known as of this writing the exact nature or seriousness of the Troy injury.

Prior to the gamem Lovullo said Waldschmidt was available off the bench if needed, but gripping and throwing a baseball was still an issue.

The Diamondbacks came into Los Angeles with six outfielders, and still have Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the bench Saturday night.

They also might have lost Zac Gallen to the injured list today, as he was sent back to Phoenix after receiving an MRI on a sore elbow. The D-backs have dealt more than their fair share of injuries this year and they have been piling up especially quickly lately.

Further updates will be provided as soon as we hear more from the Diamondbacks.